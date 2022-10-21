Read full article on original website
Ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle says all-star Skynyrd tribute album is in the works
This month marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ronnie Van Zant and two other band members. The group’s former drummer, Artimus Pyle, says he’s now putting together a star-studded tribute album to commemorate the tragedy. Pyle, who survived the accident,...
The Beatles Song John Lennon ‘Was Always Bitterly Ashamed Of’
John Lennon was ‘bitterly ashamed’ of his performance in a song with The Beatles, but he was still proud of the final result
Mike Nesmith Said This One Monkees Deep Cut Was the ‘Most Requested’ During His 2012 Solo Tour
Mike Nesmith revealed that during his 2012 solo tour, his first in 21 years, one deep cut from The Monkees 5th album was the most requested by fans.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Paul Reiser LIVE! at the Grunin Center
It’s a sold-out house at the Grunin Center for the Arts this Saturday, October 8, 2022 evening. Located on the wooded campus of Toms River, NJ’s Ocean County College, audience members inside the venue’s packed auditorium are looking forward to an evening of stand-up comedy starring actor, writer, and comedian Paul Reiser.
Kiss’ Gene Simmons Discussed How Modern Bands Compare to The Beatles
Kiss' Gene Simmons said The Beatles were one of the bands that defined the period between 1958 and 1988 but he wasn't sure Kiss was on the same level.
Ringo Starr Said The Beatles Celebrated Their First U.S. No. 1 By Tempting a Friend to Jump in a River
How did The Beatles celebrate making it to the top in the U.S.? By tempting a roadie to jump in a river.
The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour
Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer
Metallica to Relive First U.S. Tour at New 2022 Show Honoring Zazula Legacy
Metallica have added one more show to their 2022 itinerary. While their All Within My Hands Foundation "Helping Hands" concert will close out the year on Dec. 16 in Los Angeles, they've just added a very special show in Hollywood, Florida where they will pay tribute to Jonny & Marsha Zazula, the couple from Megaforce Records that played a key role in launching the band's career.
REVIEW: "On Your Feet" at Paper Mill Playhouse
Gloria and Emilio Estefan, international recording stars, producers, promoters, restauranteurs, found romance and the rhythm in their humble Little Havana beginnings that brought them worldwide fame. Gloria, a Cuban-American singer and actress is a seven-time Grammy Award winner, a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, and has been named one of the Top 100 greatest artists of all time by both VH1 and Billboard. Estefan's record sales exceed 75 million worldwide, making her the second best-selling female Latin artist in history and one of the best-selling female singers of all-time.
Gorillaz’ Animated “Island”
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) -- Night one of the Gorillaz 2-night show at The Met in Philly, on Friday, October 14th, was a Feel Good experience of Momentary Bliss, from the band that incorporates cool monster-human hybrid animation into their art. In anticipation of the virtual band’s eighth album, Cracker Island (set for release on February 24th featuring artist collaborations from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Stevie Nicks, and more), the Gorillaz embarked on a world tour to unveil new music in a live, immersive setting.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Back and So Are Its Wild Fans
The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie is a national phenomenon, a cult class, movie milestone – call it what you will. Every Halloween, many theaters throughout the county host a wild, wild party along with a late-night screening of the movie as Halloween and horror extravaganza. Bright colors are everywhere at the party – yellow, flame red, passionate pink. Lots of loud noise, too – shouting and cheering. One of the most successful is at the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, which holds its party/movie on this Saturday, October 22. The party starts at 9:00pm and the film goes on at 11:00pm. The Rocky Horror extravaganza is incredibly popular, with as many as 1,200 people attending one of the shows at the State Theatre.
The Night Paul McCartney Donned a Disguise at Fillmore East
In this excerpt from the book Fillmore East: The Venue That Changed Rock Music Forever, two people who worked at promoter Bill Graham’s historic concert hall describe for the first time the night Paul McCartney — in disguise — and future wife Linda Eastman attended a show.
Blink-182 Reunite With Tom DeLonge for Massive World Tour and New Music
Mark Hoppus lied. Back in August, after Tom DeLonge shared a photograph of his former Blink-182 bandmates, tagging both Hoppus and Travis Barker, the bassist and singer took to social media to insist that the band wasn’t reuniting, much to the dismay of their fans. But the band announced today that not only is Blink-182 back with a massive world tour, but DeLonge will also return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a decade. And to top it off, they are releasing a new single, “Edging,” out Friday. The band made the announcement in true Blink-182 fashion...
The Lost Bet That Made John Lennon Perform Live With Elton John
New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. When John Lennon carried a black Fender Telecaster to the Madison Square Garden stage to join Elton John on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1974, his last full-length performance had been 1972’s One to One concert. Lennon only appeared because he had lost a bet to John two months earlier. It would be Lennon’s last performance before he was murdered six years later.
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones All Released Psychedelic Albums in 1 Year and 1 Wasn’t as Successful
The Beatles, The Monkees, and The Rolling Stones all released psychedelic albums in 1967. Keith Richards discussed The Beatles' and The Rolling Stones' psychedelic albums in an interview.
N.J. pop guru Charlie Puth talks homecoming show, texting Springsteen and new album
Charlie Puth sat in his Los Angeles studio earlier this month, fresh from the gym, though you’d never know from his perfectly tousled hair. The pop star from Rumson was on Zoom, just hours after his anticipated third album “Charlie” was released — a sure relief after two years of writing, producing and fiddling.
