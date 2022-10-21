ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Photos: BHS Girls Defeat B-U For Class AAA Region I, Section 2 Championship

The Bridgeport HIgh School girls soccer team defeated Buckhannon-Upshur, 6-0, to win the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship last Thursday at Wayne Jamison Field. With the victory, their seventh straight, the Indians advance to face Morgantown for the Region I championship in a game that will be played Tuesday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont

According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
FAIRMONT, WV

