Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Teacher at Multiple Schools and Successful Coach, Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Nichols, Passes at 60
A little kindness, a one-of-a-kind friend, and bright light departed this world October 19, 2022. Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Nichols, 60, of Polk Creek Community, Lewis County died following an extended illness. Beth was born in Weston March 29, 1962, the loving and devoted daughter of James “Luke” and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Bridgeport High Coach, Teacher for Nearly 40 Years, John Christopher Colombo, Passes Away
John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2, 1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, M. Elizabeth “Liz” Lockard Colombo;...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: BHS Girls Defeat B-U For Class AAA Region I, Section 2 Championship
The Bridgeport HIgh School girls soccer team defeated Buckhannon-Upshur, 6-0, to win the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 championship last Thursday at Wayne Jamison Field. With the victory, their seventh straight, the Indians advance to face Morgantown for the Region I championship in a game that will be played Tuesday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Friendly 1980s-Style Arcade Opens in Fairmont
According to WBOY, if you’re looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont. “Arcade O Mania” is a 1980s-themed arcade packed with 24 coin-operated classic games to bring you back in time. The Deem family said one reason they opened the arcade was...
Comments / 0