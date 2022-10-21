Read full article on original website
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Lewis County Warming Shelter now open
LEWIS COUNTY- With colder temperatures looming ahead, Department of Social Services in Lewis County is pleased to announce that the county’s warming shelter is now officially open, effective today. The warming center can be found in the basement of the Bethel Church of Nazarene, 7476 NYS Route 12, Lowville,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego County Public Safety building dedicated to former Sheriff ‘Moe’ Todd
OSWEGO — Friday marked an important day for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, as crowds came to honor a former longtime serving sheriff. Close to 100 people turned out for a ceremony at the Oswego County Public Safety building Friday afternoon, where the facility was formally dedicated to former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes. […]
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Acting superintendent steps in for Utica schools
Brian Nolan has 38 years of experience in the education field in both teaching and leadership roles, mostly in the Syracuse City School District. Now he’s coming out of what he calls his “partial retirement” and heading east. Nolan is overseeing the Utica City School District after...
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
WKTV
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
upstate.edu
Two Upstate physicians honored with Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Upstate Medical University physicians Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, and Kristopher Paolino, MD, have been selected as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Healthcare Awards. The awards are presented by the CNY Business Journal and BHG Financial. The award presentation, held Oct. 20, is available here: https://www.cnybj.com/2022-excellence-in-healthcare-awards/. Bratslavsky, the Phillip Capozzi, MD,...
79 Fake IDs confiscated by police at Cortland bar, a majority belonging to college students
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars. A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said […]
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event to be Held Oct. 27th-29th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
WKTV
Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”. Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m. and the school was placed on lockout with students and staff hidden from view.
cnycentral.com
Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin
OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
Afton man accused of starting fire at Bassett Hospital
NYSP at Oneonta arrested Raymond P. Sidlauskas, 66 of Afton. Afton was allegedly involved in a report of arson at Basset Hospital.
cnycentral.com
Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault
Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
flackbroadcasting.com
West Leyden Man Accused of Aggravated D.W.I.
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 51 year old West Leyden man was arrested for D.W.I early Sunday morning in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Ziggy D. Mazur with one count each of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense and Aggravated D.W.I. Per Se with No Prior: Both Class U misdemeanors. Mazur was released to a third part and the incident was pending investigation as of press time.
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22
Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
Comments / 0