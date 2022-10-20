Read full article on original website
General Assembly 2022 Celebrated the “Defining Moments” of the College
Contributed by Teaching & Learning Excellence Division Communications. More than 1,400 ACC employees gathered for the 2022 General Assembly to hear key college updates and connect with the larger ACC community. This year’s event included both in-person and virtual options, with more than 300 employees attending in person and approximately 1,100 employees engaging online.
ACC Celebrates Honors Week with series of events
Austin Community College District (ACC) invites faculty, staff, students, and the community to a weeklong series of events for Honors week, Monday, October 24, through Friday, October 28, sponsored by ACC’s Honors Program. The college’s Honors Program is designed for high-achieving students looking for more advanced classes with exclusive learning opportunities in and out of the classroom.
Fashion Designers! Register Now for Gerber Technology AccuMark 2D Course
“The Gerber Accumark pattern design software and 3D fitting software are powerful tools that allow designers to work efficiently and to professional standards.” - ACC Fashion Incubator Student Skylar Johnson. For Austin Community College District (ACC) student Skylar Johnson, the college’s Fashion Incubator provided a pathway to becoming a...
