Waterville Council to consider Waterville Landing Entertainment District

Waterville City Council plans to hold a final special meeting and vote on a resolution to construct the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, the city has confirmed.

The session is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at the Waterville Primary School, 457 Sycamore Lane.

The meeting will come after months of debate among citizens and within the government of the city over the project, which would prospectively construct a concert venue with a capacity of more than 9,000.