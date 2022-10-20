ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Lakes, FL

InsideHook

The Spritz and Pizza Trend Continues With Miami’s Best New Restaurants

Carnivores, prepare to be impressed by Miami’s newest dining fixtures, with two recent restaurant openings focused on meatier mains. Cocktail lovers will surely rejoice, as well, with two concepts pairing delicious food with creative tipples, be it pizza or Caribbean fare. And those with a sweet tooth will surely be enticed with our final address, known for over-the-top, Insta-friendly, locally crafted desserts.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season this week

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – We can almost smell the cinnamon rolls. Knaus Berry Farm is set to open its doors for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a recording on the farm’s main phone number. Farmers were busy planting strawberries over the weekend to get ready for...
HOMESTEAD, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest

SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
PINECREST, FL
Miami New Times

Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep

Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed

Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Yoga just got a whole lot brighter. Inhale Miami hosts Blacklight Yoga and Body Art on Monday, inviting you to stretch and unwind with neon paint, stickers, and glowsticks. The class tests the act of balance, challenging you to focus on feeling and not on how your posture looks. Inhale uses this concept to focus not on what can be seen but on what shines. Take part in this session and you may well find yourself glowing. 7 p.m. Monday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-600-3714; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Most Anticipated Mini-Golf Bar Is Now Open

Get your game face ready because a new mini-golf bar has arrived in Brickell and it’s unlike any putt-putt course you’ve seen!. With 27,000 square feet to play in, Puttshack Miami comprises of three separate nine-hole courses alongside crafty cocktails and a tempting menu. The playground is fully lit up by neon lights, which give off more of an upscale nightclub vibe than your typical golf course.
MIAMI, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Losner Park to Celebrate Grand Opening

Homestead residents will soon be able to enjoy a greatly expanded and improved Losner Park. The park will reopen with a large celebration on Saturday, November 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music and a fireworks show. Those who attend will see the park’s new amenities including...
HOMESTEAD, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center

Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair, hundreds of positions available

Sunrise, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills, a Simon property and the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., is hosting a hiring event through October 26 for South Floridians who want to work with some of the top brands in fashion. Hundreds of positions are available, and...
SUNRISE, FL
tamaractalk.com

SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26

In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system

Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Fire Rescue Invite Residents to its 2022 Pancake Breakfast Event

Tamarac Fire Rescue invites residents to the 2022 Pancake Breakfast, where the community gets to meet the firefighters while supporting a great cause. Held on Saturday, October 29, from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., breakfast is $7 per person and free for kids under seven. The breakfast includes eggs, bacon,...
TAMARAC, FL
secretmiami.com

Savor The Best Street Food At Tropical Park’s Food Truck Fridays

Did you know that a food truck gathering transforms Tropical Park into a foodie’s paradise every Friday? From 5 to 10 p.m. weekly, dozens of trucks, featuring the best of the best in South Florida, line up at the Westchester park for Food Truck Fridays Fiesta. Organized by Miami...
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

City of Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center’s North Marina Expansion in Shady Banks

The City of Fort Lauderdale’s charming and historic nautical neighborhood, Shady Banks, is now home to one of the City’s newest and state-of-the-art marinas. Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (SH LMC) celebrated the opening of its North Marina on Wednesday, October 19 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the event, SH LMC made a $50,000 donation for traffic calming improvements around Shady Banks. The North Marina is the conversion of a longtime derelict property that took five years to revive.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

