Yoga just got a whole lot brighter. Inhale Miami hosts Blacklight Yoga and Body Art on Monday, inviting you to stretch and unwind with neon paint, stickers, and glowsticks. The class tests the act of balance, challenging you to focus on feeling and not on how your posture looks. Inhale uses this concept to focus not on what can be seen but on what shines. Take part in this session and you may well find yourself glowing. 7 p.m. Monday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-600-3714; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO