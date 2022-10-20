Read full article on original website
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
The Spritz and Pizza Trend Continues With Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Carnivores, prepare to be impressed by Miami’s newest dining fixtures, with two recent restaurant openings focused on meatier mains. Cocktail lovers will surely rejoice, as well, with two concepts pairing delicious food with creative tipples, be it pizza or Caribbean fare. And those with a sweet tooth will surely be enticed with our final address, known for over-the-top, Insta-friendly, locally crafted desserts.
Click10.com
Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season this week
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – We can almost smell the cinnamon rolls. Knaus Berry Farm is set to open its doors for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to a recording on the farm’s main phone number. Farmers were busy planting strawberries over the weekend to get ready for...
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
Miami New Times
Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep
Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by...
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed
Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Yoga just got a whole lot brighter. Inhale Miami hosts Blacklight Yoga and Body Art on Monday, inviting you to stretch and unwind with neon paint, stickers, and glowsticks. The class tests the act of balance, challenging you to focus on feeling and not on how your posture looks. Inhale uses this concept to focus not on what can be seen but on what shines. Take part in this session and you may well find yourself glowing. 7 p.m. Monday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-600-3714; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina.
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Most Anticipated Mini-Golf Bar Is Now Open
Get your game face ready because a new mini-golf bar has arrived in Brickell and it’s unlike any putt-putt course you’ve seen!. With 27,000 square feet to play in, Puttshack Miami comprises of three separate nine-hole courses alongside crafty cocktails and a tempting menu. The playground is fully lit up by neon lights, which give off more of an upscale nightclub vibe than your typical golf course.
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
southdadenewsleader.com
Losner Park to Celebrate Grand Opening
Homestead residents will soon be able to enjoy a greatly expanded and improved Losner Park. The park will reopen with a large celebration on Saturday, November 5 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with live music and a fireworks show. Those who attend will see the park’s new amenities including...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center
Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
Click10.com
Sawgrass Mills hosting job fair, hundreds of positions available
Sunrise, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills, a Simon property and the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., is hosting a hiring event through October 26 for South Floridians who want to work with some of the top brands in fashion. Hundreds of positions are available, and...
tamaractalk.com
SLED Club of Kings Point Hosts 5th Annual Luncheon for Women in Distress Oct. 26
In recognition of October National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the SLED Club of Kings Point Tamarac is raising money for Women in Distress of Broward County. SLED, which stands for Socialize Learn, Educate, and Discuss, is now in its fifth year of hosting the annual luncheon on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Jacaranda Country Club in Plantation.
communitynewspapers.com
It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system
Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Fire Rescue Invite Residents to its 2022 Pancake Breakfast Event
Tamarac Fire Rescue invites residents to the 2022 Pancake Breakfast, where the community gets to meet the firefighters while supporting a great cause. Held on Saturday, October 29, from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., breakfast is $7 per person and free for kids under seven. The breakfast includes eggs, bacon,...
WSVN-TV
Hay Maze Miami brings traditional spooky season fun to Bayfront Park
SoFlo fall feels a lot like SoFlo summer, but one seasonal festival in downtown Miami might have you thinking otherwise. Hay Maze Miami, with — you guessed it! — a giant hay maze is giving us all the fall vibes we crave … if you can make it out, of course.
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
secretmiami.com
Savor The Best Street Food At Tropical Park’s Food Truck Fridays
Did you know that a food truck gathering transforms Tropical Park into a foodie’s paradise every Friday? From 5 to 10 p.m. weekly, dozens of trucks, featuring the best of the best in South Florida, line up at the Westchester park for Food Truck Fridays Fiesta. Organized by Miami...
WSVN-TV
Job opportunities available at Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 will be holding its event at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway, next week. Potential job opportunities will be located in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties. Employers at the job fair will be doing on the spot interviews as well as making job offers.
fortlauderdale.gov
City of Fort Lauderdale Welcomes Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center’s North Marina Expansion in Shady Banks
The City of Fort Lauderdale’s charming and historic nautical neighborhood, Shady Banks, is now home to one of the City’s newest and state-of-the-art marinas. Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (SH LMC) celebrated the opening of its North Marina on Wednesday, October 19 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. At the event, SH LMC made a $50,000 donation for traffic calming improvements around Shady Banks. The North Marina is the conversion of a longtime derelict property that took five years to revive.
