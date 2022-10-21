Read full article on original website
Related
earth.com
One carryout coffee could expose you to 1,500 plastic particles
Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic which can get into our bodies through our food, drinks, or even the air that we breathe. Although scientists are not yet sure what is the effect of these compounds on human health, increasingly more studies have provided clear evidence that exposure to microplastics can lead to oxidative stress, inflammation, and even DNA damage.
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study. Finding large amounts...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage
Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
natureworldnews.com
New Study Shows Fluctuating Oxygen Levels in the Earth’s Atmosphere Hastening Animal Evolution
According to researchers, oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere "fluctuated wildly" one billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animals. How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution. Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen evolved in three stages, beginning with the Great Oxidation Event around...
The Weather Channel
Scientists Find the Secret Ingredient Behind the Origin of Life Hidden in Water Droplets!
The origin of life on Earth is arguably among the most riveting topics in science. Was it divine intervention that brought us here or a chemical accident, or perhaps a bit of both?. This question has plagued humanity from time immemorial. And while we started off by crediting God with...
Gravity is constantly shaping the Earth’s surface
A new study has revealed that gravity’s effect on Earth is constantly shaping the surface of our planet. When our planet formed, it did so by pulling dust and rock toward its gravitational field. As the sphere swelled, the gravitational pull continued to gather more material. Now, gravity’s effect on the Earth continues to mold our planet from deep within.
A marshmallow-like planet: Astronomers discover an incredibly low-density gas giant
Scientists just discovered the squishiest planet ever observed. The planet, dubbed TOI-3757 b, stood out to astronomers due to the fact that it has the density of a marshmallow, a press statement reveals. The 150,000-kilometer-diameter planet orbits a cool red dwarf roughly 580 light-years from Earth in the constellation of...
What is a potentially hazardous asteroid?
The night sky might look empty and black, but when you really look out into space, you’ll find that the universe is full of not just stars and planets, but also dust, comets, and asteroids. Many of these celestial objects are being actively studied by scientists. Understandably, asteroids are objects that receive a great deal of attention, especially potentially hazardous asteroids.
Science Friday
Gravity And Centripetal Force In Our Solar System
The Sun is the star at the center of our solar system. Eight planets travel in orbits around our nearest star, including our home, the Earth. Many planets, like our own, have moons circling them. There are dwarf planets like Pluto, Ceres, and Eris hidden among the Asteroid Belt and at the very edges of the solar system near the Kuiper Belt, which is home to the most ancient asteroids. Even further beyond that, there is the mysterious Oort Cloud, a collection of icy objects that gives birth to dazzling comets with long tails, vaporized by the heat of the Sun. And last but certainly not least, there are loads of random “space rocks” and meteoroids floating through the solar system, sometimes falling towards Earth as “shooting stars” or crashing into moons or planets and leaving craters.
Asteroid science is rewriting the solar system's history
New studies, missions and rich data about asteroids are giving scientists a sharper picture of the solar system's history. Why it matters: Asteroids are leftovers from the dawn of the solar system that carry a record of the materials that built planets. They could help piece together how the solar system formed — and how life-generating water arrived on Earth.
sciencealert.com
Oxygen Might Not Be an Ideal Sign of Life on Other Planets After All
Finding oxygen in an exoplanet's atmosphere is a clue that life may be at work. On Earth, photosynthetic organisms absorb carbon dioxide, sunlight, and water and produce sugars and starches for energy. Oxygen is the byproduct of that process, so if we can detect oxygen elsewhere, it'll generate excitement. But...
sciencealert.com
Desolate World Had Atmosphere Blown Away Completely, Astronomers Think
What if you placed an Earth-sized planet in a close orbit around an M-dwarf star? It's more than an academic question, since M dwarfs are the most numerous stars we know. A group of astronomers studying the planet GJ 1252b found an answer, and it's not pretty. Since this planet...
Digital Trends
Curiosity rover investigates salty region of Mars for clues of life
When it comes to hunting for evidence of ancient life on Mars, some key features that scientists want to explore are areas with high levels of sulfate minerals. These salts form in the presence of water, so even though Mars is dry today, finding these minerals now indicates that there was once water in the region. And areas of water are places where life is most likely to have developed. So it’s an exciting time when a Mars rover reaches an area high in sulfates, and the Curiosity rover recently arrived at one such location on Mount Sharp in the Gale Crater.
science.org
Fusible mantle cumulates trigger young mare volcanism on the cooling Moon
The Chang’E-5 (CE5) mission has demonstrated that lunar volcanism was still active until two billion years ago, much younger than the previous isotopically dated lunar basalts. How the small Moon retained enough heat to drive such late volcanism is unknown, particularly as the CE5 mantle source was anhydrous and depleted in heat-producing elements. We conduct fractional crystallization and mantle melting simulations that show that mantle melting point depression by the presence of fusible, easily melted components could trigger young volcanism. Enriched in calcium oxide and titanium dioxide compared to older Apollo magmas, the young CE5 magma was, thus, sourced from the overturn of the late-stage fusible cumulates of the lunar magma ocean. Mantle melting point depression is the first mechanism to account for young volcanism on the Moon that is consistent with the newly returned CE5 basalts.
Comments / 0