Read full article on original website
Related
alaskabeacon.com
Arguing complaints and lawsuits, Ballot Measure 2’s author stays involved in campaign issues
Two years after Alaska voters approved new disclosure rules for so-called “dark money” political contributions, the man who wrote those rules has become their most prominent defender. In courtrooms and hearing chambers, attorney Scott Kendall has become a regular fixture. On Friday, as Kendall urged the Alaska Public...
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska students stay steady in reading but decline in math since pre-pandemic, says national assessment
Math scores were down this year for students in Alaska from pre-pandemic 2019, according to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress released Monday. The change in math scores mirrored a trend seen across the country. Reading scores, on the other hand, for Alaska students stayed about the same.
Comments / 0