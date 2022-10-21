How Do You React In An Awkward Situation?

Would you say you’re more or less AWKWARD than the average person? A new poll on uncomfortable situations found one in four people think they’re MORE awkward than average.

26% of us think we’re more awkward . . . 25% say about average . . . 41% say less awkward . . . and 9% aren’t sure. Here are the top ways we react when we’re caught in an awkward situation . . .

1. Avoid eye contact. 37% of us do it.

2. An uncomfortable laugh or smile. 29% for both.

3. Fidget, 26%.

4. Leave immediately, and just remove yourself from the situation, 22%.

5. Start blushing, 19%.

15% said there’s also a good chance they’ll start sweating

Check out the entire survey..

Click to access toplines_Awkwardness_YouGov.pdf