How Do You React In An Awkward Situation?
Would you say you’re more or less AWKWARD than the average person? A new poll on uncomfortable situations found one in four people think they’re MORE awkward than average.
26% of us think we’re more awkward . . . 25% say about average . . . 41% say less awkward . . . and 9% aren’t sure. Here are the top ways we react when we’re caught in an awkward situation . . .
1. Avoid eye contact. 37% of us do it.
2. An uncomfortable laugh or smile. 29% for both.
3. Fidget, 26%.
4. Leave immediately, and just remove yourself from the situation, 22%.
5. Start blushing, 19%.
15% said there’s also a good chance they’ll start sweating
Check out the entire survey..
