Wheatland, WY

Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds

CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured

CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

