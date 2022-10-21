Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
capcity.news
Laramie County Fire Districts tackle explosion, multiple structure and vehicle fires
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Fire Districts and numerous other agencies responded to a gas explosion today southeast of Carpenter. “An absolute superior job by all who responded to the Gas explosion/multiple structure fires and multiple vehicles fires,” Laramie County Fire District #4 posted on social media. District...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured
CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
