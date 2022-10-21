Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/17/22–10/23/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
lingleguide.com
Land of Goshen Ministries hosts silent auction
TORRINGTON – The 30-year-old county staple, Land of Goshen Ministries (LOGM), continues to live up to its namesake and commitment to Goshen County residents; the nonprofit is hosting an on-site vintage silent auction, is preparing to hand out holiday food boxes, has a new Facebook page and has a new look inside its store; however, they are still in need of volunteers.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Wyoming roads close to light, high-profile vehicles due to winds
CASPER, Wyo. — A pair of Wyoming roads are closed to light, high-profile vehicles due to an extreme risk of blowover. Between Wheatland and Cheyenne, I-25/US-87 are closed as the area is experiencing wind gusts upwards of 60 mph. Between Laramie and Walcott Junction, I-80/US-30 are also closed due to equally strong winds.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Albany County crash leaves one dead, one injured
CASPER, Wyo. — A two-vehicle wreck in Albany County on Thursday morning has left one person dead and another injured, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Rav-4, headed northbound on US-30, possibly suffered a medical episode that caused his vehicle to accelerate to a high speed.
capcity.news
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding burglary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public aid regarding a burglary that occurred this week. This burglary occurred in the early-morning hours of Oct. 6 in the area of Road 145 and 215, where an oil well site was entered and $7,500 worth of ground wire was stolen.
