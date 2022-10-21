TORRINGTON – The 30-year-old county staple, Land of Goshen Ministries (LOGM), continues to live up to its namesake and commitment to Goshen County residents; the nonprofit is hosting an on-site vintage silent auction, is preparing to hand out holiday food boxes, has a new Facebook page and has a new look inside its store; however, they are still in need of volunteers.

