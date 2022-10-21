Read full article on original website
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
liveboston617.org
BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat
On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
Mass State Police investigating fatal crash in Boston
BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks and State Police-South Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and EMS were called to a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Route 93 near the South Bay shopping […]
WCVB
NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
Tewksbury Police investigating vehicle pursuit and gunshots
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Tewksbury Police are investigating an incident in which gunshots were fired during a pursuit involving two vehicles. On Sunday, Oct. 23 at approximately 2:58 a.m. Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from an individual who reported being pursued by another vehicle on Interstate 495 at Route 133 at high speeds.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Sunday Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near...
capecod.com
Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne
BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
whdh.com
Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff
PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink
A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
Motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington kills 24-year-old Rodrigo Rosa
A man in his 20s was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington late Friday, according to authorities. Rodrigo Rosa, the 24-year-old Wilmington man, was driving the motorcycle on I-93 northbound near Exit 31 around 9:30 p.m. when the crash happened, fatally injuring him. No other vehicles were involved, Massachusetts State Police said.
Massachusetts Man Dies in a Crash on I-95 in Pittsfield
A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine
A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
walls102.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash
Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
NECN
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
Lengthy traffic backup reported on I-95 in Waltham after truck rolls over, spills load of stones
WALTHAM, Mass. — A lengthy traffic backup on Interstate 95 in Waltham on Thursday afternoon is starting to ease after a truck rolled over and spilled a load of stones in the roadway. The truck crashed around 2:30 p.m. near Trapelo Road, according to Massachusetts State Police. Crews are...
Dorchester Reporter
Woman shot to death in Mattapan apartment complex
The Boston Police Department reportss a woman was shot to death at 40 Fairlawn Ave., in the SoMa Apartments complex off Cummins Highway and Richmere Road in Mattapan, shortly after 4:40 a.m. The woman was declared dead at the scene. Anybody with information can contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or...
fallriverreporter.com
Family concerned, police searching, for local man that has gone missing
Family members are concerned, and police have begun searching, after a local man has gone missing. A “be on the lockout” was issued across the Fall River area for an Al Costa who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning. Family says that it is very unlike him.
whdh.com
State Police investigating Danvers crash after driver falls from overpass
DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a Danvers crash in which one of the drivers jumped or fell from an overpass. According to State Police, at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a two-car crash on Route 1 North on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers involving a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2006 Subaru Forester. After the crash, the Escape driver, a 34-year-old Chelsea man, either jumped or fell from the overpass. He landed on the roadway of Route 114 about 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
