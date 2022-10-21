ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat

On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Mass State Police investigating fatal crash in Boston

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks and State Police-South Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and EMS were called to a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Route 93 near the South Bay shopping […]
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Sunday Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1:00 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
whdh.com

Large police presence in Plymouth, officials warn to stay away from the area

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said people should avoid the area around Samoset Street, Plymouth Saturday afternoon. A large police response gathered on Samoset Street near the intersection with Atherton Street. Police did not provide any more details on what spurred the large law enforcement response. This is a developing...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff

PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

Woman suffers carbon monoxide poisoning at Mass. high school ice rink

A woman suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at a high school’s ice rink in Massachusetts on Friday, according to news outlets. The Hallenborg Ice Pavilion, which is run by Billerica Public Schools, was evacuated around 7:20 p.m. following a determination that the woman, 52, had symptoms in line with carbon monoxide poisoning, including dizziness and headaches, The Boston Globe reported.
BILLERICA, MA
I-95 FM

Massachusetts Man Dies in a Crash on I-95 in Pittsfield

A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
PITTSFIELD, ME
Kool AM

Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine

A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
PITTSFIELD, ME
walls102.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
MEDFORD, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Woman shot to death in Mattapan apartment complex

The Boston Police Department reportss a woman was shot to death at 40 Fairlawn Ave., in the SoMa Apartments complex off Cummins Highway and Richmere Road in Mattapan, shortly after 4:40 a.m. The woman was declared dead at the scene. Anybody with information can contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police investigating Danvers crash after driver falls from overpass

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating a Danvers crash in which one of the drivers jumped or fell from an overpass. According to State Police, at 9:18 a.m. Thursday, they responded to a two-car crash on Route 1 North on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers involving a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2006 Subaru Forester. After the crash, the Escape driver, a 34-year-old Chelsea man, either jumped or fell from the overpass. He landed on the roadway of Route 114 about 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
DANVERS, MA

