Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
NASDAQ
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) Soars 11.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) shares rallied 11.7% in the last trading session to close at $7.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.7% gain over the past four weeks. The...
NASDAQ
Lower Defense Deliveries to Hurt Boeing (BA) in Q3 Earnings
The Boeing Company’s BA Defense, Space & Security (BDS) segment is likely to have recorded dismal third-quarter 2022 revenues, thanks to lower deliveries of the company’s defense products. Supply chain constraints might have had weighed on the unit’s quarterly bottom-line performance. Boeing’s third-quarter 2022 results are scheduled...
NASDAQ
Will Higher Revenues Benefit T-Mobile (TMUS) Q3 Earnings?
T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a stellar earnings surprise of 248.8%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 219.3%, on average. The Bellevue, WA-based wireless service provider...
NASDAQ
Is It Time To Consider Buying Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)?
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Tandem Diabetes Care’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.
NASDAQ
Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today
On another bright "green" day for the stock market, shares of electric vehicle manufacturers are doing better than most. As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%.
NASDAQ
Abiomed (ABMD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Abiomed, Inc. ABMD is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.25 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.7%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 10.9%.
NASDAQ
These 3 Hot Stocks Have Beaten the Market by 28% to 52% In 2022
It's been a difficult year for investors, with the S&P 500 down nearly 20% on the year and many stocks in that index trading down much further. But there are also a select group of stocks in that index that are trading up in 2022 and, therefore, are massively ahead of the market. Moreover, in that select group of positive 2022 stocks are some with even more room to run.
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for Illumina (ILMN) in Q3 Earnings?
Illumina ILMN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed in one, the average beat being 20.10%.
NASDAQ
Summer Home Prices Tumbled; Q3 Reports from GM, GE
Ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell, where we’re seeing some giveback this morning based on the Dow at a 6-week high and the S&P 500 5 weeks. But we also see more big Q3 earnings results and a new home price survey out at this hour. These don’t appear to be having an effect on the pre-market buying and selling, but for sure the Fed is paying close attention.
NASDAQ
Alexandria (ARE) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Revises View
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.13, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent. The reported figure also compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $1.95. Results reflect decent leasing activity and rental rate growth during the quarter....
NASDAQ
Xi’s Re-Election Weighs on Nio (NYSE:NIO) Stock; Should You Invest Now?
The ADR of the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) closed 15.7% lower on Monday following the re-election of President Xi Jinping for a third term. Notably, Nio ADR, which is down over 70% year-to-date, has slipped below $10. Despite this massive correction, geopolitical and regulatory risks in China and the economic slowdown pose challenges and could restrict the recovery in the short term.
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 is down about 20% this year, erasing about $8.2 trillion in wealth. And more than half of investors expect the stock market to continue falling in the next six months, according to a survey from the American Association of Individual Investors. Despite the widespread bearish sentiment, some Wall Street analysts still see opportunities for triple-digit returns in the next year.
NASDAQ
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Danaher, Comcast & Starbucks
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. In today's Research Daily, we provide the updated Q3 earnings season scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Danaher Corporation (DHR), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These research reports...
NASDAQ
Trezor Enables Dollar-Cost-Average Bitcoin Purchases Through Its Hardware Wallet
Trezor enables DCA bitcoin purchases through its hardware wallet. Users can automatically acquire bitcoin at fixed rates. Bitcoin purchased with the DCA service will automatically be held on the hardware wallet. Trezor, a hardware wallet designed by Satoshi Labs, now support dollar-cost-averaging automated bitcoin purchases within the Trezor Suite, per...
NASDAQ
GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook
DETROIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joseph White) ((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not...
NASDAQ
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Comments / 0