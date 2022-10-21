Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
71-Year-Old Heriberto Solis Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Browsville (Brownsville, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of State Highway 48.
DPS: Three-car accident leaves one man dead
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS reported a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night on State Highway 48 in Cameron County. According to a DPS news release, a three-vehicle crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a 2003 Ford Ranger, occupied by one male driver, was stationary and facing south without its lights on […]
PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
Brownsville votes to freeze power disconnections by BPUB
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville residents should not have to worry about having their lights cut off for now. In a special meeting Monday, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously approved the first vote to freeze any electric disconnections, late fees or penalties from Brownsville Public Utility Board. To take effect, Monday’s vote requires a second vote, […]
Driver dies in crash after he failed to yield to traffic in San Carlos, DPS says
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others […]
Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas begins Monday. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. Election Day […]
Alamo PD searches for man stealing Halloween yard decor
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
Plans to bring ‘Margaritaville’ resort to Texas speeding up
Highline Hospitality Partners announced plans to open a Margaritaville resort in South Padre.
Truck catches fire after train collision, DPS says
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a collision involving a truck and a train. The collision occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Williams and Cemetery roads, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral. According to Montalvo, the driver failed to yield the right of way. The vehicle then […]
San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle. “People started to come […]
cw39.com
Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right...
Lane closures on Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge until 2023
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Alternating lane closures on the the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will proceed through February 2023. A contractor hired by the Texas Department of Transportation is working on bridge joint and deck repairs plans to only close one lane at a time, as needed. Drivers traveling to South Padre Island could […]
HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, see man collapse and die in driveway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. When deputies arrived, they saw a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was declared dead by emergency medical services, according to the Hidalgo […]
DPS: 436 pounds of narcotics seized in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics. According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City. “A group […]
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen Chamber president would like to help Hidalgo promote its historic district
MCALLEN, Texas – The new president of McAllen Chamber of Commerce is ready to meet with City of Hidalgo officials to see how his organization can help promote tourism in Hidalgo’s historic downtown. Josh Mejia gave an overview of his plans for the McAllen Chamber when he spoke...
Rio Grande Valley rises to No. 1 this week for flu activity in US: report
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Listing four cities in the Rio Grande Valley, a new report ranks the region as No. 1 in flu activity this past week in the United States. Harlingen, Weslaco, Brownsville and McAllen are ranked as the number one markets with the highest flu activity, according to GCI Health. Walgreens has launched […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: So long to all my friends in Harlingen. But not goodbye as we are all in one region.
I haven’t written one of these “blogs” in a while, but if you recall some of my previous blog posts, you’ll remember that I usually start with a little anecdote about one of my kids and relate that back to economic development. Some of you may...
kurv.com
5 People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home
Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.
utrgvrider.com
Edinburg City Council approves airport, DWI grant applications
Last Tuesday, the Edinburg City Council approved resolutions authorizing the city manager to apply for grants for improvements to the South Texas International Airport and to combat driving-while-intoxicated cases. The $825,000 Department of Transportation (DoT) Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program (ATP) Grant would address needed changes in access and...
progresstimes.net
Mission CISD closes out construction projects
Four construction projects came to a close this month when the Mission CISD board of trustees approved final completion at the Oct. 12 school board meeting. The four projects are the Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium repairs, the maintenance structural warehouse and the baseball and softball field turf. TOM...
Comments / 0