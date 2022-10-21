ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

DPS: Three-car accident leaves one man dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS reported a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday night on State Highway 48 in Cameron County. According to a DPS news release, a three-vehicle crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a 2003 Ford Ranger, occupied by one male driver, was stationary and facing south without its lights on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Three arrested for racing on city streets in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— Three people were arrested in separate incidents after residents made multiple complaints about street racing in Harlingen. Joseph Galvan, 19; Laura Garcia, 38; and a juvenile were taken into custody Oct. 22, according to the Harlingen Police Department. All three were arrested on separate incidents and charged with racing on a highway, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville votes to freeze power disconnections by BPUB

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville residents should not have to worry about having their lights cut off for now. In a special meeting Monday, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously approved the first vote to freeze any electric disconnections, late fees or penalties from Brownsville Public Utility Board. To take effect, Monday’s vote requires a second vote, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early voting across Texas begins Monday. Unlike election day, when voters have a designated polling place based on their precinct, voters can choose where to vote within their county. This provides the convenience of dropping in at one of many polling places during the early voting period. Election Day […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD searches for man stealing Halloween yard decor

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Truck catches fire after train collision, DPS says

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a collision involving a truck and a train. The collision occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Williams and Cemetery roads, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral. According to Montalvo, the driver failed to yield the right of way. The vehicle then […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan shrine plane crash remembered 52 years later

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It has been more than half a century since a local pilot crashed his plane into the original Our Lady of San Juan del Valle Shrine. While the crash forever changed the church, what could have been an incredible tragedy ended up becoming a miracle.   “People started to come […]
SAN JUAN, TX
cw39.com

Rare mandarin duck makes splashy appearance in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A rare but colorful mandarin duck spotted at Pendleton Park has been turning heads recently — and luring birders to the park. The duck was first reported on ebird.org’s Texas Rare Bird Alert page on Oct. 15 by Isaac Phillips. “[He] waddled right...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane closures on Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge until 2023

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Alternating lane closures on the the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will proceed through February 2023. A contractor hired by the Texas Department of Transportation is working on bridge joint and deck repairs plans to only close one lane at a time, as needed. Drivers traveling to South Padre Island could […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, see man collapse and die in driveway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. When deputies arrived, they saw a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was declared dead by emergency medical services, according to the Hidalgo […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: 436 pounds of narcotics seized in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics. According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City. “A group […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
kurv.com

5 People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home

Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

Edinburg City Council approves airport, DWI grant applications

Last Tuesday, the Edinburg City Council approved resolutions authorizing the city manager to apply for grants for improvements to the South Texas International Airport and to combat driving-while-intoxicated cases. The $825,000 Department of Transportation (DoT) Federal Aviation Administration Airport Terminal Program (ATP) Grant would address needed changes in access and...
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

Mission CISD closes out construction projects

Four construction projects came to a close this month when the Mission CISD board of trustees approved final completion at the Oct. 12 school board meeting. The four projects are the Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium repairs, the maintenance structural warehouse and the baseball and softball field turf. TOM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy