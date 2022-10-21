ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Prosecution, jurors disappointed as quadruple murder trial ends in hung jury

By Larry Seward
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2XYe_0ihkdEjh00

The jury in the trial of Gurpreet Singh was not able to come to a unanimous decision leading to a hung jury, Judge Gregory Howard said.

After more than 14 hours of deliberation, the jury told Judge Howard they couldn't reach a decision just before noon Friday.

When asked if the prosecution will be retrying Singh, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said, "Yes and hell yes."

Singh's lead attorney Charlie Rittgers said Singh wanted an acquittal but is content with this outcome as of now.

Gmoser — who is also disappointed with the outcome — believes denying jurors access to a testimony that was requested potentially crippled the ability to reach a verdict.

After Friday's outcome, two other jurors said they feel sick and that justice hasn't been served.

"It's a roller coaster," one juror said. "Disappointment. Dread. Sadness."

Gmoser also called out Judge Howard for bias and plans to ask him to recuse himself from the next trial. He said he's prepared to take the matter to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The victims' family members were emotional after it was announced it was a hung jury. They had been in and out of courtroom anxious during deliberation, and despite the hung jury said they will keep fighting and will be present for every day of the next trial.

One juror told WCPO that another juror who held up the process came into deliberation with her mind made up, and she could not be swayed.

Another juror said that the holdout was due to blood and DNA evidence, which is why the jury asked for the transcript of the BCI witness — the judge declined and told jurors to use their memories.

Court began Friday with a hearing regarding multiple issues with two jurors. The prosecution called for the removal of two jurors, number 111 and number 83, from the panel.

The prosecution said 10 members of the jury agreed that jurors 111 and 83 are making it nearly impossible to deliberate because they are "aggressive (and) screaming at each other over petty nonsense." Some of the other jurors accused juror 83 of "bending instructions to facilitate her beliefs. "

The prosecution said that juror 111 allegedly raised his voice and is being rude to juror 83. The jury also told the judge that Juror 83 felt unsafe because of the confrontations with Juror 111 in the jury room.

Singh's defense argued that juror 83 must remain a member of the jury because removing her is a violation of Ohio law and Singh's constitutional rights. The defense also argued that if juror 111 engaged in coercive and bullying behavior against juror 83, it wouldn't be fair to remove her since she is a victim of this type of behavior.

After meeting with each juror, the judge announced he didn't find any jury misconduct and denied the motion to remove jurors. He also denied the defense's request for a mistrial.

Judge hears arguments that two jurors should be removed from quadruple murder trial

During the trial, prosecutors spent 10 days trying to convince jurors Singh pulled the trigger, while Singh's defense called just one witness to testify Wednesday morning.

During closing arguments, Butler County assistant prosecutors Josh Muennich and Jon Marshall told jurors Singh is the only possible killer.

The prosecution claimed Singh's marriage and finances unraveled due to a long-standing affair, and the night of the murders Singh arranged for his children to be kept away from the family's apartment.

Singh's cell phone and car GPS as well as Google data also put Singh inside his apartment minutes before the killings, the prosecution said.

Rittgers pushed back, and his closing arguments lasted four hours as he pushed reasons for reasonable doubt.

"None of three of (the victims') blood is on Gurpreet Singh," Rittgers told jurors. "None. Hakiakat, Parmjit, Amarjit. None of it. You (saw) how gory these crime scene photos are and the back spatter that would be created and yet there's none on Gurpreet. None of it."

It is unclear when the prosecution will plan to retry Singh.

READ MORE
Prosecutors: Gunshot residue on Gurpreet Singh's hand links him to murder
Neighbors, two people who claim Gurpreet Singh assaulted late father-in-law testify
Initial interrogation of Singh shown during day five of witness testimony

Comments / 2

Debbie Ranson
3d ago

Unbelievable! Maybe the juror who stopped this conviction doesn’t believe in the judicial system. I have no idea 🤷‍♂️ but very sad 😔

Reply
2
Related
Xenia Daily Gazette

Former physician facing 50 felony charges

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty

The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man, woman identified after murder-suicide in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the man and woman killed in a murder-suicide on Saturday. Samantha Bowling, 30, died from gunshot wounds at a home on Rockford Drive in Hamilton, the coroner concluded from the autopsy. Pedro Julio Corcino, 31, died from self-inflicted...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $700,000 from family-owned Clermont County business

SARDINIA, Ohio — A woman from Sardinia, Ohio, accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business that she was an employee of has pleaded guilty. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio, Tina Coday-Townes, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than $700,000 from the family-owned business for which she worked.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Two people dead in Butler County murder suicide

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hamilton Police officers responded to a home Saturday morning on a report of two people dead at that location. Officers responded to the 600 block of Rockford Drive at about 9:24 a.m., according to a news release. Police said according to the preliminary investigation, it appears...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Child fatally shot in Madisonville, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A child is dead following a shooting in Madisonville Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham. District Two officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue where they found a child under the age of 5 with a gunshot wound, Lt. Cunningham explained.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'

HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy