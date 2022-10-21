ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included

By Bruce Chadwick
newjerseystage.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey

A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
NEWARK, NJ
Travel Maven

This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
newjerseystage.com

Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Shore News Network

Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ukrainians injured in war arrive in U.S. for medical care

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two Ukrainians who were wounded in the war against Russia landed in New Jersey on Saturday, coming to the United States for medical treatment.Soldier Anton Domaratskyi shouted, "Glory to Ukraine," as he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport. The crowd waiting to greet him and his fellow soldier Victor Nesterenkoi responded, "Glory to heroes."The gathering of supporters was a surprise for both men, who were warmly welcomed to the U.S. with hugs, flowers, cards and song.Domaratskyi said, through a translator, it was emotional for him to see the crowd of people that greeted them at the airport,...
NEWARK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock

N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen

Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing

WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy