Squeezing JFK Airport on to the Small Stage at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, Taxi Stands Included

WDBJ7.com
Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey
A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
This New Jersey deli named in the top 15 best in the U.S. again
Take a trip to Edison, New Jersey in the corner of a parking lot next to a hotel and you’ll see Harold’s world-famous New York deli. Once again Harold’s New York Deli has been named one of the top 15 delis in the U.S. this time by Mashed.
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
newjerseystage.com
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
Big News About Newark Airport Could Be a Major Game-Changer
People are bound to have opinions about this.
Don’t move away from New Jersey: Life’s not cheaper down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
‘Let’s Go Brandon’-chanting official causes ruckus at NJ restaurant, manager says
HOWELL — The township's deputy mayor is facing calls for her resignation after she was accused of threatening to spit in the face of a restaurant manager. The target of Deputy Mayor Pamela Richmond's reported ire revealed the allegations during the public comment section of the Township Council meeting on Tuesday.
NJ man could face life in prison for $80,000 robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto, of...
Ukrainians injured in war arrive in U.S. for medical care
NEWARK, N.J. -- Two Ukrainians who were wounded in the war against Russia landed in New Jersey on Saturday, coming to the United States for medical treatment.Soldier Anton Domaratskyi shouted, "Glory to Ukraine," as he arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport. The crowd waiting to greet him and his fellow soldier Victor Nesterenkoi responded, "Glory to heroes."The gathering of supporters was a surprise for both men, who were warmly welcomed to the U.S. with hugs, flowers, cards and song.Domaratskyi said, through a translator, it was emotional for him to see the crowd of people that greeted them at the airport,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock
N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
Two new Journal Square skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
In perhaps a decade from now, those who live or walk in the Journal Square neighborhood will be looking up more after two new skyscrapers were approved by the Jersey City Planning Board on Oct. 11. The approved 1,189-unit mega project will bring two towers, one that is 49-stories tall...
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
Watch as 40-ton humpback whales lunge out of the water next to shocked Jersey Shore fishermen
Several fishermen had extremely close encounters with lunging humpback whales off the Jersey Shore recently in pair of breathtaking run-ins caught on video. In both cases, humpback whales — which weigh an average of 40 tons — surged out of the water a few feet from the fishermen and their poles. In one case, the massive mammal bumped a fishing boat on its way back into the water.
Driver in fatal Toms River, NJ hit-and-run stopped to look at victim, sped off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
