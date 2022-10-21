Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtuz.com
New Philadelphia Leaf Pickup Starts Soon
Nick McWilliams reporting – Service crews for the city of New Philadelphia are hitting the streets soon for leaf pickup. The city’s yearly lead pickup will start on the first day of November, with trucks sent out to remove the unwanted foliage. Bagged leaves will be picked up,...
wtuz.com
No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
wtuz.com
EMA Mutual Aid Teams to Ramp Back Up
Nick McWilliams reporting – A program that has been little utilized since the start of COVID pandemic is expected to ramp back up for mutual aid across states. Tuscarawas County Emergency Management Agency Director Alex McCarthy spoke with county commissioners recently, discussing the Emergency Management Assistance Compacts. The completely...
Comments / 0