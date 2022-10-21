Dolly Mae Kendle, 91, of Dover passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Park Village Health Care Center of Dover. Born in Dover on April 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late David and Bessie (Gundy) Renicker. She married Louis Kendle on March 25, 1949. Louis preceded her in death on November 1, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Wigfield, eleven brothers and sisters along with three great-grandchildren.

