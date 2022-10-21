Jeanette Elaine Lawver, 60, of Newcomerstown, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022. Jeanette was born on June 19, 1962, to Carl and the late Cora (Arth) Lawver. She was active at Starlight School and loved being a cheerleader. She graduated and went to work at SEI, where she worked for 31 years. Jeannette will be missed by everyone, but mostly by her father. A special relationship developed between them through the years of caregiving at home and at Riverside Manor that is irreplaceable.

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO