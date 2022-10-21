Read full article on original website
William H. “Harpo” Ashworth, III – October 21, 2022
William H. “Harpo” Ashworth, III, age 75, of Leesville, Ohio, died suddenly in his home Friday night, October 21, 2022. He was born October 14, 1947, in Dellroy, Ohio, and was the son of the late William H. “Junie” and Lois E. Karns Ashworth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Ashworth.
George E. Abel Sr. – October 22, 2022
George E. Abel Sr., age 75, of Leesville, Ohio, died Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, in his son’s Dellroy residence following a long illness. He was born May 21, 1947, in Dover, Ohio, and was the son of the late James E. and Laura J. (Harshey) Abel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother William Abel and a sister Ruby Bake.
Lori Ann Kelley – October 20, 2022
Lori Ann Kelley, 53, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton on October 20, 2022, following a battle with cancer. Born in Dover on April 23, 1969, she was the daughter of Sandra Kay Beckley of New Philadelphia and the late Orlo Beckley, twin sister of Lisa Finton and sister of Jeff Beckley.
Dolly Mae Kendle – October 22, 2022
Dolly Mae Kendle, 91, of Dover passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Park Village Health Care Center of Dover. Born in Dover on April 10, 1931, she was the daughter of the late David and Bessie (Gundy) Renicker. She married Louis Kendle on March 25, 1949. Louis preceded her in death on November 1, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Wigfield, eleven brothers and sisters along with three great-grandchildren.
Larry Wayne Cogar – October 20, 2022
Larry Wayne Cogar, age 78, formerly of Freeport, Ohio passed away on October 20, 2022. He was born in Greenwood, West Virginia on July 13, 1944, to the late Wilford and Gaynell (Fletcher) Cogar. He was most known for L & E Auto Collision, which he owned and operated. Larry...
Reed William Skinner – October 22, 2022
Reed William Skinner, 22, of Midvale, passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born January 7, 2000, in Cambridge, OH to William and Candy (Quillin) Skinner of Midvale. Reed graduated from Newcomerstown High School in 2019. He loved football, riding his motorcycle, weightlifting, and spending time with his daughter, his brothers, and his cousin Brice. He enjoyed bringing friends home to Grandma Diane’s house for meals. He also loved his dogs, Abby and Broly.
Jeanette Elaine Lawver – October 21, 2022
Jeanette Elaine Lawver, 60, of Newcomerstown, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022. Jeanette was born on June 19, 1962, to Carl and the late Cora (Arth) Lawver. She was active at Starlight School and loved being a cheerleader. She graduated and went to work at SEI, where she worked for 31 years. Jeannette will be missed by everyone, but mostly by her father. A special relationship developed between them through the years of caregiving at home and at Riverside Manor that is irreplaceable.
New Philadelphia Leaf Pickup Starts Soon
Nick McWilliams reporting – Service crews for the city of New Philadelphia are hitting the streets soon for leaf pickup. The city’s yearly lead pickup will start on the first day of November, with trucks sent out to remove the unwanted foliage. Bagged leaves will be picked up,...
No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
EMA Mutual Aid Teams to Ramp Back Up
Nick McWilliams reporting – A program that has been little utilized since the start of COVID pandemic is expected to ramp back up for mutual aid across states. Tuscarawas County Emergency Management Agency Director Alex McCarthy spoke with county commissioners recently, discussing the Emergency Management Assistance Compacts. The completely...
