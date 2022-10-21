Cambridge’s 100% Renewable Energy Option More Affordable than Eversource Basic Service

Cambridge Community Electricity (CCE) is a City-run program that provides a Cambridge residents and business with an alternative to Eversource’s Basic Service for electricity supply. CCE rates are fixed through January 2024, Eversource rates change every six months. Through December 2022 CCE rates for 100% renewable electricity are lower than Eversource Basic Service. Updated energy mix information is now available for the Cambridge Community Electricity program. This document shows how the electricity was generated and provides detail on how much of that energy comes from renewable vs non-renewable sources.

Over 33,000 households and 4,950 businesses participate in the CCE program. CCE customers have saved over $15M since the start of the program in 2017. Most participants receive the default product, Standard Green, which meets minimum Massachusetts renewable energy requirements and includes a small fee which funds new local solar projects. Currently 1,200 customers have opted up to the even greener product, 100% Green Plus, which provides electricity from 100% renewable sources in New England with Class I Renewable Energy Certificates and contributes to new local solar projects in Cambridge.

All new electricity accounts are automatically enrolled in CCE. Eversource continues to deliver electricity, manage accounts and billing, and provide customer service.

It takes just a few minutes to opt up to 100% Green Plus on the program website: masspowerchoice.com/cambridge. There, you can also learn more about where the program gets its renewable energy, pricing, and receive customer support. Customers can change between the two levels of the program at any time without penalty. Customers who have opted out of the program may also opt back into the program at any time. Please note that future savings cannot be guaranteed.

There are many companies offering renewable electricity. CCE is the only official City of Cambridge electricity program directly supporting new renewable energy in New England. There are no fees or contracts associated with the program and customers may opt out at any time. While you may receive other electricity offers in the mail or even from door-to-door vendors, the City recommends consumers be very careful in evaluating electricity offers from other companies. Many companies offer low introductory rates that then reset to much higher prices or have long multi-year contracts that are difficult to cancel. Protect your utility account number like a credit card and do not sign up for any electricity offers without thoroughly reading the contract.

For more information or questions about your energy bill, visit masspowerchoice.com/Cambridge or Cambridge Energy Helpline at 617- 430-6230.