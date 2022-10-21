ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge’s 100% Renewable Energy Option More Affordable than Eversource Basic Service

Cambridge, Massachusetts
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6IhV_0ihkXT0u00

Cambridge Community Electricity (CCE) is a City-run program that provides a Cambridge residents and business with an alternative to Eversource’s Basic Service for electricity supply. CCE rates are fixed through January 2024, Eversource rates change every six months. Through December 2022 CCE rates for 100% renewable electricity are lower than Eversource Basic Service. Updated energy mix information is now available for the Cambridge Community Electricity program. This document shows how the electricity was generated and provides detail on how much of that energy comes from renewable vs non-renewable sources.

Over 33,000 households and 4,950 businesses participate in the CCE program. CCE customers have saved over $15M since the start of the program in 2017. Most participants receive the default product, Standard Green, which meets minimum Massachusetts renewable energy requirements and includes a small fee which funds new local solar projects. Currently 1,200 customers have opted up to the even greener product, 100% Green Plus, which provides electricity from 100% renewable sources in New England with Class I Renewable Energy Certificates and contributes to new local solar projects in Cambridge.

All new electricity accounts are automatically enrolled in CCE. Eversource continues to deliver electricity, manage accounts and billing, and provide customer service.

It takes just a few minutes to opt up to 100% Green Plus on the program website: masspowerchoice.com/cambridge. There, you can also learn more about where the program gets its renewable energy, pricing, and receive customer support. Customers can change between the two levels of the program at any time without penalty. Customers who have opted out of the program may also opt back into the program at any time. Please note that future savings cannot be guaranteed.

There are many companies offering renewable electricity. CCE is the only official City of Cambridge electricity program directly supporting new renewable energy in New England. There are no fees or contracts associated with the program and customers may opt out at any time. While you may receive other electricity offers in the mail or even from door-to-door vendors, the City recommends consumers be very careful in evaluating electricity offers from other companies. Many companies offer low introductory rates that then reset to much higher prices or have long multi-year contracts that are difficult to cancel. Protect your utility account number like a credit card and do not sign up for any electricity offers without thoroughly reading the contract.

For more information or questions about your energy bill, visit masspowerchoice.com/Cambridge or Cambridge Energy Helpline at 617- 430-6230.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nerej.com

Berkadia completes $27.15 million sale of 72-unit Point of Pines for Heritage Comapnies - purchased by Helge Capital

Revere, MA Berkadia completed the sale of Point of Pines, a 72-unit multifamily property. Managing director Adam Dunn, senior managing director Chris Phaneuf and senior director Matt Olson of Berkadia Boston completed the $27.15 million sale on behalf of the seller, Massachusetts-based The Heritage Companies. The buyer, also based in Massachusetts, was Helge Capital, and the deal closed on September 15th.
REVERE, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market

All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
MALDEN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
nerej.com

Griffith and Pepdjonovic of Marcus & Millchap broker $5.825 million sale

Allston, MA Marcus & Millichap completed the sale of he Raymond Townhomes, a six-unit apartment building, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm’s Boston office. The asset sold for $5.825 million. Evan Griffith, senior vice president investments, and Tony Pepdjonovic, senior vice president investments, in Marcus &...
BOSTON, MA
luxury-houses.net

Manor-style Home in Meticulous Condition Boasting Refreshed Interior and Exterior in Weston, MA Listed at $7.995M

The Estate in Weston is a luxurious home exuding an understated elegance and a welcoming and inviting feeling now available for sale. This home located at 186 Meadowbrook Rd, Weston, Massachusetts; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 9,212 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrew Abu – Andrew J. Abu Inc., REALTORS®(Phone: 508 561-8004) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Weston.
WESTON, MA
Boston

5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500

With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat

On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy