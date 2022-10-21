Read full article on original website
October 24 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Perryville lost at St. Pius 27-18. The Pirates play Farmington Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic won at Kennett 46-16. PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent lost at Jefferson 46-28. STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat visiting...
‘Rotary’ gazebo finds new home
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste Genevieve residents may have noticed that the rotary gazebo, a long-time structure at the corner of Main and Merchant has been moved. The Audubon added their beer garden to the corner and sadly the gazebo had to find a new home. The Lion’s Club was anxious to have the structure added to their Lion’s Club Park.
MDC community forester says hillsides ‘are an electric tapestry of color’ this fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Community Forester Jennifer Behnken said fall color is making its debut in southeast Missouri this week, noting hillsides and forested landscapes “are an electric tapestry of color.”. Behnken said the region’s fall colors are a shifting mosaic depending on...
Missouri reports more than 4,000 news COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,069 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday. That’s 91 more, or a 2.2 percent increase from the previous week’s 3,978 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were fewer than 10 new...
Illinois reports nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,995 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. That is an 1,579 or a 15 percent increase from the 10,416 new cases reported last week. The CDC has released data showing that 26 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level...
MDC provides drop-off sites in SE region to aid hunters in voluntary CWD testing
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — To make it easier for deer hunters to help monitor Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has deployed deer head drop-off sites in four counties in the Southeast region. Each site has a freezer that will preserve the samples, which will...
Ste. Genevieve aldermen will consider next year’s street improvement plan
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen will consider its 2023 repaving plan when it meets in a work session session following this week’s regular meeting. According to the information sent to member of the board of aldermen Saturday, the city has $824,944 worth of repaving to do, at present value, with $325,000 in the budget to pay for it. That means some projects won’t get done unless the $499,944 difference can be found elsewhere:
Jesse White alerts consumers to beware of flood-damaged cars
CHICAGO – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is warning car buyers to watch out for flood-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian. White says titles for potential flood vehicles will be closely scrutinized in an extra effort to protect consumers. He said consumers interested in purchasing used vehicles to beware...
