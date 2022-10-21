Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Gerrit Cole Compliments Astros, Pats Self On Back As Yankees Drop Game 3
Gerrit Cole took the mound in a must-win spot Saturday during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but despite the fact Cole and the Yankees didn’t get the job done, the right-hander still was able to feel at ease after the defeat. Cole...
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
‘Very Disgusted’ Stephen A. Smith Destroys Yankees After ALCS Sweep
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his frustration Monday morning, mere hours after the Houston Astros eliminated the New York Yankees from the Major League Baseball postseason. The Yankees, winners of 99 games during the regular season, defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series but were clearly overmatched in the ALCS by the Astros, who completed a four-game sweep with a 6-5 win Sunday night in the Bronx.
This Aaron Judge Quote Might Give Yankees Fans Some Hope
The Yankees’ season is officially over, and that could mean the Aaron Judge era in New York has also come to a close. The Houston Astros swept away the Yankees with a 6-5 win Sunday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Once the World Series...
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Makes Notable Change To Twitter Profile
Christian Vázquez has been a member of the Houston Astros for nearly three months, having been shipped to Space City at the Major League Baseball trade deadline after 14 years with the Boston Red Sox organization. But it feels like Vázquez finally became an Astro in recent days, first...
Why Phillies Owner Thinks He ‘Underpaid’ NLCS MVP Bryce Harper
Phillies star Bryce Harper had team owner John Middleton feeling some type of way after Philadelphia advanced to the World Series following a Game 5 win in the National League Championship Series on Sunday. “I think I’ve underpaid you,” Middleton recalled from his initial postgame conversation with Harper, who signed...
Yankees Down Bad With Depressingly Low Game 4 Ticket Prices
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the New York Yankees, the Bronx Bombers were responsible for another incredibly embarrassing feat. The Yankees, who trail the Astros 3-0 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, will host Houston on Sunday night in hopes of staving off elimination. Those rooting for New York, however, don’t seem overly interested in being in attendance for what could prove to be a season-ending defeat.
Astros Complete ALCS Sweep Of Yankees, Advance To World Series
The Houston Astros are headed to the World Series, sweeping the New York Yankees, 4-0, in the American League Championship Series. Things looked good for the Yankees early on. The Bronx Bombers got out to a 3-0 lead off the backs of Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo RBIs in the first two innings. Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña would erase that deficit quickly, launching a three-run home run in the third inning to tie it up, but the Yankees kept on fighting to retake the lead headed into the final three frames.
World Series Odds: Astros Favored But Phillies Have Tempting MVP Picks
The World Series is set, and the betting market has already made it clear there’s an obvious favorite. The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the Fall Classic starting Friday night. The Astros, who are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six years, are looking to claim their second world title in that stretch. The Phillies, meanwhile, are back in the World Series for the first time since losing to the Yankees in 2009.
Michael Kay Ripping Yankees’ Red Sox Motivation Music To Boston Ears
The Red Sox missed the playoffs and never were really in contention in 2022. However, Boston fans at least get to bask in the glow of Yankees schadenfreude. New York’s title drought officially expanded to 13 years Sunday night when the Houston Astros swept the Bronx Bombers in the American League Championship Series. Now, the Yankees have to figure out how they intend to pick up the pieces to get past an Astros team they simply cannot beat… all while coming to grips with the idea Aaron Judge could leave in free agency.
Astros, Phillies to Meet in 2022 World Series
The 2022 World Series matchup is set, and it’ll be the Houston Astros battling the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros completed a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees on Sunday to capture their fourth AL pennant in the last six years. Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena hit a clutch three-run home run as Houston is now a perfect 7-0 this postseason.
Yankees Ironically Drawing From 2004 Red Sox Ahead Of Game 4 Vs. Astros
The Yankees face playoff elimination in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, so New York is looking back at one of their worst playoff blunders in franchise history for inspiration. Yes, really. The Houston Astros have a 3-0 series lead over the Bronx Bombers and have an opportunity...
Dodgers Reportedly ‘Serious’ Contender To Sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
If there is an offseason signing that would make the Major League Baseball world shudder, it’s the Dodgers signing Aaron Judge. This appears to be a possibility, as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Monday Los Angeles “could become serious players” to sign the New York slugger this offseason. Judge, who turns 31 in April, will be a free agent for the first time in his career and is expected to sign a huge deal.
Astros Pitcher Had ALCS Start Pushed Back For Bizarre Reason
The Astros will send Lance McCullers Jr. to the Yankee Stadium mound Sunday night with hopes of punching their ticket to the 2022 World Series. McCullers actually was supposed to start for Houston in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday, but the right-hander was bumped back one day for a reason that might be the first of its kind in Major League Baseball. As FOX 26’s Mark Berman shared Friday, McCullers told reporters he was hit on the elbow bone by a spare champagne bottle as the Astros celebrated their AL Division Series win over the Seattle Mariners. The rescheduled start might have been a precautionary move by Dusty Baker and company, as McCullers threw a bullpen Friday and deemed himself good to go Sunday night.
Jubilant Pedro Martinez Trolls Yankees After Astros’ ALCS Sweep
The New York Yankees have been eliminated from the playoffs, and Red Sox Nation, including Pedro Martinez, is ready to celebrate. The Bronx Bombers’ World Series drought officially extended to 13 years Sunday night when the Houston Astros swept New York out of the American League Championship Series. Houston will move on to the World Series for the fourth time in six years, while the Yankees get what could be a franchise-altering offseason started.
