dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players blown away by accidental “Halloween Haunter” visual bug
There have been plenty of strange Pokemon variations that have popped up in Pokemon Go across the years but this accidental Halloween Haunter is really winning fans over. Pokemon Go is no stranger to visual bugs that cause different ‘Mon to show up in all sorts of strange palettes and varieties. Usually caused by some sort of visual bug, these variants of fan-favorite Pokemon always seem to be well-received by the fan base.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 15 early patch notes
Apex Legends Season 15 will add a new Legend, Catalyst, with unique new powers, and take the Apex games to a new map, Broken Moon. While the full patch notes are yet to be confirmed, here’s all the changes we know about already for the new season. Along with...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 15 skins: Revenant, Catalyst, Seer, Gibraltar & more
Apex Legends Season 15 is adding a whole host of new Legend and weapon skins for players to start collecting, including new fits for Revenant, Catalyst, Gibraltar, Seer, and others. Lots of new drip is coming with the Season 15 update on November 1, along with a brand-new map called...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players call for split removal in Season 15 ranked
Apex Legends’ intricate Ranked system sets it apart from other battle royale titles, but some players disapprove splits. Apex Legends Season 15 is almost here, introducing a new map, zip rail system, and new legend. The battle royale’s upcoming season also marks the beginning of a new Ranked mode split.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 story cinematics seemingly leak ahead of PvE campaign launch
A pair of cutscenes from Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE mode has seemingly leaked ahead of the story campaign’s official launch. Overwatch 2’s 5v5 multiplayer is finally out and free-to-play for everyone, but the core PvE content is still scheduled to release in 2023 and we may have gotten one of our first looks.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon creator explains show’s biggest death in Episode 10 finale
House of the Dragon’s showrunner has opened up about the major, brutal death in Episode 10, with the first season saving the show’s biggest loss until the finale. When it comes to the world of Game of Thrones, death should never be a huge surprise. The original show’s first season positioned Ned Stark as its main hero, only to chop off his head before the finale.
dexerto.com
All Fortnitemares 2022 Quests & free rewards
Fortnitemares is back for 2022 and that means there’s a whole bunch of quests to work through with some great free rewards to unlock including a Halloween glider and back bling. The best time of the year for Fortnite players (other than Winterfest!) is Halloween. There are spooky skins,...
dexerto.com
How do zip rails work in Apex Legends? New map mechanic explained
Zip rails have been added to Apex Legends in Season 15 with the launch of Broken Moon. If you thought zip lines were getting boring and old, this new system throws some curves into the mix — literally. Here’s how they work. Zip lines have been a...
dexerto.com
Fortnite leak shows incredible Pokemon models inside Creative 2.0
A new Fortnite leak showed off another glimpse at Unreal Editor in Fortnite, complete with a custom map that used some incredible Pokemon models. While Fortnite’s battle royale mode has become the bread and butter of the game, its impressive Creative mode often goes overlooked. Players have designed incredible...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to revert Team Leader models: “Fashion week is over”
Pokemon Go players are begging Niantic to change the game’s Team Leader models back to their previous outfits now that Fashion Week has ended. Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has had plenty of events so far, like Halloween 2022 events and Fashion Week. Many fans will remember that...
dexerto.com
Clever Apex Legends trick makes crafting items safer for Mirage mains
Apex Legends players have discovered a clever Mirage trick that makes the shifty illusionist safer when using crafting items at the Replicator. Mirage, just like his name suggests, is known for his slippery antics in Apex Legends. The Holographic Trickster can deploy clones of himself to confuse, bamboozle, and all-around outwit enemies.
dexerto.com
Summit1g reacts to Shroud’s hilarious xQc roast during Overwatch 2 match
Summit1g was live on Overwatch 2 when a fan flagged a clip of Shroud roasting xQc and the streamer decided to get in on the fun himself. Overwatch 2’s release has dragged tons of streamers back to the franchise as they test out everything new in the sequel. Shroud...
dexerto.com
Blizzard unveils Overwatch 2 Executioner Junker Queen skin & new Junkenstein’s Revenge mode
Blizzard has revealed a first look at the new Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride game mode as well as skins coming out for the Halloween event. Halloween Terror has always been one of the top Overwatch events with numerous skins featuring the game’s heroes dressed up in creepy attire paying homage to spooky tales.
dexerto.com
How to unlock Overwatch 2 Halloween skins and cosmetics through Twitch drops
Overwatch players who want to earn some incredible, spooky skins can do so this month just by watching their favorite streamers on Twitch. Because of the incredible player reception to Overwatch 2’s launch, Activision Blizzard is giving out some more goodies to go along with the upcoming holiday. The...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan to boycott the game over Octillery mystery
While players often boycott new AAA games due to horrible performance/graphics, bad reviews, or news of unacceptable workplace culture; one fan plans to avoid Pokemon Scarlet & Violet if Octillery doesn’t make the cut. Everyone has a favorite Pokemon, and it’s often said that every Pokemon is someone’s favorite....
dexerto.com
Hololive rule change lets new debuts & 3D reveals shine across all branches
A Hololive rule change is letting new debuts and 3D reveals shine across all branches. Once only observed within each individual branch, talents will have those special moments all to themselves — and fans are loving the change. New debuts and 3D lives are special moments for VTubers,...
dexerto.com
Where to find & destroy haunted household furniture in Fortnite
Struggling to find haunted household furniture in Fortnite? We’ve got the locations you need to find and destroy these spooky floating objects during Fortnitemares. Fortnitemares 2022 is well underway, with plenty of creepy costumes to browse in the Item Shop and a brand new set of challenges to complete. Even better, there are free rewards on offer along the way.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty legend Scump reveals engagement to long-term girlfriend
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner revealed his engagement to long-term girlfriend Isabelle in a series of social media posts on October 22. Scump is one of Call of Duty’s most loved professional players, with millions of fans following the King’s professional career and sticking around for his content and personality.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players call out Niantic for reusing Halloween research tasks
Pokemon Go’s Halloween 2022 event is in full swing, but some players have noticed the research tasks are very familiar to the previous years. The Halloween season is in full swing in Pokemon Go, which has introduced new Pokemon like Mega Banette, new costumes, and themed quests. Halloween 2022’s...
dexerto.com
How many seasons will House of the Dragon have?
How many seasons will there be of House of the Dragon? With the Season 1 finale over, you may be wondering how long the Game of Thrones prequel will run for. After 10 episodes, House of the Dragon has reached the point we’ve all been waiting on: the Dance of the Dragons, the all-out Targaryen civil war, has finally begun.
