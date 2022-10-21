Read full article on original website
Leaked Overwatch 2 cutscene inspires excitement for PvE story mode, features Moira’s soft side
A new look at Overwatch 2’s upcoming PvE story mode content showed up on Reddit this morning by way of a purported leak, and it’s enough to get lore nerds quite excited. Three screengrabs of pre-release footage from the game’s story were posted, including two separate scenes. The first scene shows Moira and Sigma sharing a moment, and the other features a standoff between Orisa and Doomfist, both including subtitled dialogue.
All MTG 30-year anniversary Prerelease promos
Wizards of the Coast is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, featuring 30 promo cards that will get released with each set. The 30-year Magic anniversary party began with the global release of Dominaria United (DMU) on Sept. 9. It will end with the launch of an MTG Standard-legal set during the first quarter of 2024. With each set release from DMU to 2024, WotC will provide local game stores with unique 30-year anniversary promo cards.
How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2
Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too. In particular, fans can...
The best beginner cards in Marvel Snap | five best starter decks
Marvel Snap is the new Marvel Heroes and Villains collectible card game developed by Second Dinner Studios and available for free on mobile and PC via Steam. Matches are fast-paced and take place over six turns in which both players play their cards at one of three famous locations available in each battle.
When does the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event end?
Halloween Terror has the distinction of being Overwatch 2‘s first seasonal event. Besides bringing back everything that made the first Overwatch’s Halloween Terror events great—new cosmetics, a fun limited-time game mode, and lore developments—this iteration of the event will introduce another PvE mode, which will likely get players excited for the game’s upcoming full-scale PvE mode in 2023.
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
Where to find (and destroy) haunted furniture in Fortnite
Fortnite celebrates each holiday with different content and challenges to engage the players year-round. It’s near the end of October, so that means Epic Games is celebrating with the Fortnitemares event. Players have taken different challenges that invited them to fight zombies and new bosses, but the latest quest introduces a much scarier enemy: furniture.
Apex’s new Broken Moon map’s zip rail system will help shake up the flow of matches
Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map will boast plenty of surface area. Respawn Entertainment will give players a way to traverse quickly throughout its vast landscape when it launches on Nov. 1. Broken Moon’s zip rail system is a roller-coaster-like web of high-speed zip lines that will allow players to move quickly—and can even shake up how they rotate throughout the map.
Is Modern Warfare 2 crossplay?
Call of Duty fans who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were given early access to the game’s campaign mode ahead of the game’s Oct. 28 release date. One of the biggest questions players have about the upcoming full release of the game is if the game will crossplay in the game, considering the feature connects players from all different kinds of devices to play together. Let’s dive into the topic, shall we?
Modern Warfare 2 campaign ‘Alone’ mission: How to find a sharp weapon
Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is full of Easter eggs, returning characters, and fun surprises. One of the bigger surprises involves a main character’s betrayal of the rest of the team, setting up the final big stakes toward the end of the campaign. If you’re here, you know what we’re talking about, and you’re looking for help to even the odds against them.
OpTic Gaming survive grand finals scare in Seattle to become Halo World Champions
Before the Orlando Major last month, Lucid and Trippy hadn’t lifted a trophy at a major Halo LAN tournament. Now both players, alongside esports legends FormaL and aPG, can call themselves world champions after what was an explosive grand finals for Halo Infinite‘s first competitive season. A bracket...
Apex Legends’ season 15 map rotation is a breath of fresh air
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has disclosed most of the map rotation for the game’s 15th season, and fans will likely be excited about the results. In a press event, the Apex development team confirmed the maps that will be coming to the unranked and ranked rotations when the season begins on Nov. 1. The pubs rotation will of course include Broken Moon, which will likely be the only map available for the first several days after season 15 goes live to allow players to try it out. After this initial introduction period, World’s Edge and Olympus will also join the pubs rotation for a total of three maps.
TFT 12.20 B-patch removes fast 8 Augments, ships Dragon 6 reverts
Riot Games is dropping a major Teamfight Tactics 12.20 B-patch, removing two Prismatic Draconic Augments from the game until after Worlds, along with nerfs to overperformers and the Dragon changes that didn’t ship with Patch 12.20. Several TFT Set 7.5 Regional Final tournaments are slated to take place during...
ZETA DIVISION locks in roster for VCT 2023
ZETA DIVISION, the most successful Japanese team in VALORANT, has locked in its roster for next year. Unsurprisingly, the org has barely changed anything heading into VCT 2023. ZETA has kept its core players, including in-game leader Laz, as well as Dep, TENNN, crow, and SugarZ3ro. Barce was the only addition as a substitute.
Diamond on my mind: The essential IEM Rio CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em Challenge guide
It’s time to start placing your picks for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, following Valve’s release of the Major viewer pass on Oct. 21, along with the latest autograph and sticker capsules for the competing players and teams. For viewer pass owners, it’s another chance to play the...
Seoldam headlines DetonatioN Gaming’s VALORANT roster for 2023
VALORANT Champions 2022 came to an end almost a month ago and the VALORANT offseason is already in full swing with numerous changes on the way. On Oct. 24, DetonatioN Gaming shared its roster for the upcoming season 2023. The roster for the upcoming season will feature Seo “Suggest” Jae-young,...
Apex Legends’ Broken Moon map was built on lessons learned from Storm Point
Apex Legends’ newest battle royale map, Broken Moon, was designed with Storm Point in mind, according to the game’s development team at Respawn Entertainment. In a press event, lead level designer Jeff Shaw was asked what lessons the development team carried forward from Storm Point while creating Broken Moon. He shared that the team believed Storm Point’s scale was “a little large,” which subsequently led to a slow mid-game for squads that couldn’t find anyone to fight. With Broken Moon, Shaw said that the team is “going back to its roots” to design a map with better gameplay flow on a fitting size. Broken Moon is slightly larger than World’s Edge in size, making it the second-largest battle royale map behind Storm Point.
Gladiators fall as OG gets one step closer to Dota 2 greatness at TI11
Inexperience on a big stage can cause younger players to underperform, however, OG’s roster continues to outperform pre-season expectations as they fend off Gaimin Gladiators and move on at The International 2022. It was a battle between two teams with very little experience on LAN, but neither side looked...
How abilities, runes, essences, and storage work in UNDECEMBER: Everything you need to know
This article is sponsored by UNDECEMBER. UNDECEMBER is the newest ARPG that’ll be topping the charts in no time. LINE Games has created an extremely in-depth point-and-click title that brings in a superior amount of customization, whether it be for your character or all your potential abilities. UNDECEMBER was...
TFT item component Glove is on the hot seat for Set 8
A component within Teamfight Tactics is long overdue for a rework, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, and it may finally happen within Set Eight. Components and items are here to stay, said Mortdog earlier this month on Twitch. But there is one TFT component slated...
