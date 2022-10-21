ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Takes His Study of Homelessness on the Road

Over the last six months, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has traveled to three cities, including two in Texas, to learn more about how other communities are managing homelessness. Coffman's first stop was in April at the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs. In September, Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano, a Democrat, arranged a fact-finding trip to Houston that Coffman joined, as did other metro Denver officials. And then in early October, fellow Aurora City Councilmember Dustin Zvonek, a Republican, led a trip to Haven for Hope in San Antonio; Coffman went along on that, too.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy