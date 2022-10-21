Read full article on original website
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideologySuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
DougCo school board president talks taxes and teachersSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat Denver homeless people?David HeitzDenver, CO
Daily Record
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes
Colorado can directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire to help with rebuilding efforts, thanks to newly granted permission from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a news release. HUD officials are allowing Colorado to directly administer the $6 million in Community...
Westword
Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Takes His Study of Homelessness on the Road
Over the last six months, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has traveled to three cities, including two in Texas, to learn more about how other communities are managing homelessness. Coffman's first stop was in April at the Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs. In September, Aurora City Councilmember Juan Marcano, a Democrat, arranged a fact-finding trip to Houston that Coffman joined, as did other metro Denver officials. And then in early October, fellow Aurora City Councilmember Dustin Zvonek, a Republican, led a trip to Haven for Hope in San Antonio; Coffman went along on that, too.
coloradosun.com
Denverites worried crime would accompany safe outdoor spaces. Data shows the opposite happened.
When a fire ripped through a “Safe Outdoor Space” tent encampment in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, staff there responded quickly, moving residents out of harm’s way as emergency responders worked to put out the fire. Some neighbors helped prevent flames from spreading. Others offered food and blankets...
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
Denver named one of the most "rat infested" cities in the U.S.
According to a recent report by Orkin, the pest control company, Denver is one of the "rattiest" cities in the United States. "Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments," the report reads.
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Contact Denver7 gets refund for Denver woman who found contractor on Nextdoor
A Denver woman who found a contractor through NextDoor says after she paid him $20,000, he disappeared.
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
KRDO
Controversial ordinance on water supply considered Monday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council discussed a controversial proposed ordinance amendment Monday that would require the water supply from Colorado Springs Utilities to meet 130% of existing usage, and the projected demand of a proposed extension area -- based on a three-year rolling average -- before extending water to new areas.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list out and...
KKTV
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
[VIDEO] Hoard of tumbleweeds pile up on Colorado house
A chaotic scene played out on Sunday morning when a massive hoard of tumbleweeds were pushed onto a home near Colorado Springs by nearly 60 MPH wind gusts. A video, shared by KKTV, shows the house nearly buried by hundreds of the dried plants, as the resident does his best to scoop them away.
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
