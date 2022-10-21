Read full article on original website
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
bitcoinist.com
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
u.today
E-Smitty Says XRP Might Hit Five Digits, SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30%, Two Major Market Players to Support Ripple in SEC Case: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. XRP price might hit five digits, U.S. record producer E-Smitty makes stunning prediction. U.S. record producer Eric Finnerud, also known as E-Smitty among professional musicians, has recently taken to Twitter to share a prediction on the XRP price. According to him, the Ripple-affiliated token will not only hit $1,000, but will also reach five digits and then go even higher. Previously, E-Smitty stated that XRP will soon be adopted by the entire world, adding that he pays royalties to the musicians he collaborates with using XRP and accepts payments in this cryptocurrency for mixing, mastering, producing and marketing. The idea of XRP skyrocketing in the future is also supported by David Gokhshtein: he claims that if Ripple wins in its legal battle against the SEC, XRP will soar along with the entire crypto market.
CoinTelegraph
CashApp adds support for Bitcoin Lightning Network
According to a new page added to its support section on Oct. 25, Cash App — a mobile phone payment processing app created by Block Inc. — has added support for transactions via the Bitcoin Lightning Network. The new feature allows Cash App users to send and receive Bitcoin (BTC) on the faster, more efficient layer-2 protocol. Lightning is ideal for small transactions, with near-instant processing times, compared with the minutes to hours required on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Addresses Holding Up to $1,900,000,000 BTC Hit 20-Month High: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
The number of huge whales holding the largest crypto by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), is on the rise, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the number of Bitcoin whale addresses holding between 10,000-100,000 BTC ($190,000,000-$1,900,000,000) have reached their highest level since February 2021, as have addresses holding between 10-100 BTC ($190,000-$1,900,000).
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes
bitcoinist.com
Could You Live With Yourself After Uniglo.io, Dogecoin, And Shiba Inu Do 20x From Here, And You Didn’t Buy?
The cryptocurrency market offers investors the possibility to prosper despite prevailing market circumstances and a worldwide recession when all other types of assets, particularly conventional equities, stocks, and shares, fail. According to analysts, Uniglo (GLO), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the cryptos of the future, with 20x growth...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
cryptopotato.com
The Good and The Bad as BTC Appears Ready for a Huge Move (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
It has been quite some time since Bitcoin formed a great daily candle in either direction. The market is going through a steady range phase with extremely low volatility. However, many technical indicators signal that a potentially significant move is approaching for this cryptocurrency. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily...
cryptopotato.com
FTX US Wins Bid to Acquire Bankrupt Lender Voyager’s Assets
Before FTX.US won the bid Judge Wiles had suggested that the lender should include “fiduciary out.”. United States-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US was approved by the bankruptcy court to enter the asset purchase agreement with the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager. According to the official announcement, FTX.US is valued at nearly...
cryptopotato.com
Change of Heart: Kraken Closes Accounts for all Russian Users
Following the latest package of sanctions that the EU imposed on Russia, Kraken terminated services to Russian customers. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Kraken – joined the list of platforms restricting services to Russian consumers. The decision comes as a result of the latest sanctions that the European Union (EU) imposed on the largest country by landmass for its invasion of Ukraine.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,494%, Ripple CTO Could Have Been Part of “Satoshi,” Here’s Why Equilibrium Chose XRPL for Its Games: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB burn rate suddenly jumps 1,494%, here's likely explanation. As reported by the Shibburn website, over the past day, the burn rate of Shiba Inu meme coins surged by a whopping 1,494%. In comparison to the day before yesterday, with 2,833,917 SHIB burned, the SHIB Army managed to destroy a total of 45,165,582 SHIB. Out of 45.1 million coins, nearly all of it - 37,843,644 Shiba Inu - was removed from circulation and locked in a dead wallet in a single mysterious transfer. In total, in the past seven days, 147,590,806 SHIB have been destroyed thanks to the combined efforts of SHIB enthusiasts. The most likely reason behind the burn rate spike was the meme coin’s price drop by 4% over the past few days, which resulted in SHIB adding another zero.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Spiked Toward $20K While MATIC Jumps 6.5% (Market Watch)
Polygon’s native cryptocurrency stands out as today’s best performer. Bitcoin finally initiated a leg up that culminated in a price jump towards $20,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with previous attempts. MATIC has presented the most substantial price increase from the larger-cap alts, while XRP sits...
cryptopotato.com
Mango Markets Exploiter Launches Shitcoin to Abuse Bots, Warns Twitter Community
The person that took advantage of Mango Markets’ poor coding decided to rub salt in the wound by pulling another stunt. Last week, Mango Markets lost $115 million worth of crypto due to a “profitable trading strategy” employed by Avraham Eisenberg and his team. While technically an...
