Georgia State

TheStreet

Jobs Are Still Plentiful, but the 'Great Resignation' is Slowing

It is both a great and challenging time to be in the market for a job. While a nationwide labor shortage is making it easier for some workers to walk if they're not given an attractive offer, higher salaries are being chipped away by inflation. Remote work offers new opportunities...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Workers won't be able to say "I quit" much longer as job openings fall

Workers still have the upper hand, with 1.67 open jobs for each unemployed American in August. But that's down from July's 1.9, and economists see that dropping more as the jobs market cools. That means workers may not be in the driver's seat much longer. Some see 1.2 mln jobs...
KXRM

Economic Update: Rising healthcare costs

(SPONSORED) — Inflation continues to rise, including the cost of health care, and UCCS Economic Forum Director, Tatiana Bailey explains the numbers. As Bailey explains, healthcare costs increased by 6.5% over the past year. Healthcare expenditures in the U.S. were 4.2 trillion in 2021, or 20% of the economy as represented by Gross (GDP) Domestic […]
COLORADO STATE
The Conversation UK

Employers can’t fill vacancies, but many do surprisingly little to help workers return after a long illness

The UK was supposed to be facing a spike in unemployment after the pandemic furlough schemes ended, but instead the job market is the tightest in a generation. Given that there are also more vacancies than active job seekers and many sectors are struggling with skill shortages, you might expect to see pay rising, productivity improving and new job opportunities for those at the margins.
Tampa Bay Times

With a pilot’s license, what jobs are out there?

Not everyone is cut out for university. But that’s OK, because there are less expensive, more targeted alternatives. You can learn a profession as an apprentice or intern, you can go to trade school or community college, or you can follow a passion, like flying. Acquiring a pilot’s license...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
CNN

Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation

CNN — Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
24/7 Wall St.

18 States Where Americans Make the Least Money

Severe inflation continues to plague the United States economy, and those higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched the inflation rate, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in […]
FLORIDA STATE
Money

There's Finally Some Good News for Renters Sick of Rising Prices

Renters are finally catching a break after almost two years of non-stop price increases and record-high costs — but don't plan on throwing a goodbye party for your roommates anytime soon. Several new studies show that rent prices either fell slightly or remained flat at the end of the...

