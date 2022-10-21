ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

SCAD Announces Additional Honorees and Guests, Including Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big Awardees For 25th Annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) today announces Entertainment Weekly’s Breaking Big honorees as well as additional honorees and guests for the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which will take place October 22–29, 2022. The festival is once again partnering with Entertainment Weekly to host...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Eleven SCCPSS Middle School Students Sign REACH Scholarship Contracts in 2022

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools hosted the annual REACH Georgia Signing Day Ceremony on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in the Jenkins High School Auditorium. Family members joined students on stage to sign contracts signaling their intent to meet the requirements of the program. REACH Georgia is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that begins in 8th grade.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Coastal Georgia Center for Driver Safety Grant Renewed for FY23

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has renewed Savannah Technical College’s grant ($144,474.12) for a third year (FY23) to operate the Coastal Georgia Center for Driver Safety. Grant funds will continue to provide distracted and impaired driver prevention education for youth, young adults and parents in Bryan,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
savannahceo.com

Zunzi's Conquistador Named One of 10 Best in the World

The Conquistador at Zunzi’s has been named the #7 chicken sandwich in the world by TasteAtlas.com in its roundup of the “Where to Eat the Best Chicken Sandwich in the World.” Zunzi’s Conquistador is served on warm, fresh bread with grilled chicken, crunchy romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone, Parmesan, Zunzi’s sauce, and Zunzi’s dressing. The sandwich was recommended by 13 food critics.
SAVANNAH, GA

