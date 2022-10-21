[PRESS RELEASE – Madrid, Spain, 25th October 2022]. SEMPSA JP, the leading Spanish Good Delivery precious metals refinery, has partnered with Aurus to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP are selling tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores. The refinery has tokenized an initial allotment of 3 kgs. of gold and 25 kgs. of silver bullions using the Aurus blockchain protocol.

