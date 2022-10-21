Read full article on original website
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen: Late strikes from Isco and Gonzalo Montiel seal win for hosts and keep alive their slim hopes of reaching Champions League last-16... with David Khocholava sent off for visitors in injury-time
Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last-16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to five...
cryptopotato.com
SEMPSA JP, LBMA Good Delivery Refinery Launches Tokenized Gold and Silver on the Blockchain With Aurus
[PRESS RELEASE – Madrid, Spain, 25th October 2022]. SEMPSA JP, the leading Spanish Good Delivery precious metals refinery, has partnered with Aurus to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP are selling tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores. The refinery has tokenized an initial allotment of 3 kgs. of gold and 25 kgs. of silver bullions using the Aurus blockchain protocol.
