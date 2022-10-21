ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

How to avoid back and neck pain at work

By Jill Henderzahs-Mason
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ui8OG_0ihkQBcX00

Dear Mayo Clinic: My work requires me to be on a computer much of the day, and over the past few months, I’ve noticed more frequent headaches, and pain in my lower back and neck.

Could my workspace be responsible? If so, how can I fix it?

A: Sitting and working at a desk — perhaps a makeshift one at home — is one of the most common causes of this type of pain.

First take notice of your computer or workstation. Often, I find that people try to accommodate to the technology rather than the other way around.

For instance, many people strain to see a computer monitor that is too far away, too low, too high, too small or too dim. This compromises good posture.

When your neck is bent to 45 degrees, your head exerts nearly 50 pounds of force on your neck. In addition to straining joints and muscles in your neck and shoulders, the pressure affects your breathing and mood.

To alleviate this stress, redesign your workspace to encourage well-aligned posture.

Start by answering these questions:

Is your monitor positioned so you can see it well without straining?

Consider these tips:

  • Raise or lower the monitor or your chair so your eyes are level with the top of the screen. If you wear bifocals, you may need to lower the monitor another 1 to 2 inches.
  • Move the monitor closer or farther away so you can easily read the screen.
  • Increase the font size you use.
  • If using a laptop, link to a larger monitor.

Are your mouse and keyboard positioned so you don’t have to reach up to use them?

Lower your desk height or raise your chair so your forearms are parallel to the floor or pointed slightly downward and your wrists are not pointing either upward or downward.

Do you keep frequently used tools within close range to minimize reaching?

Consider these tips:

  • Keep your mouse nearby, and regularly change it from one side of your body to the other.
  • Use a headset if you talk on the phone frequently.
  • Find shortcut keys you can use while typing.
  • Use a document holder so you don’t have to look down frequently.

Does your chair allow you to maintain the normal curves in your spine, such as the curve in your low back?

Raise your chair so you’re not sitting straight up at a 90-degree angle, but rather with an angle of 115 to 120 degrees between the torso and thighs.

When you’re seated, do your feet touch the ground?

Consider using a stool if you’ve elevated your chair and your feet no longer reach the ground. Also, maintain a couple of inches between the back of your knees and the chair.

If your chair has armrests, do they allow your shoulders to relax?

Consider lowering or getting rid of the armrests so your neck and shoulders can relax downward.

Check your posture

Have someone take a picture of you at your workstation and check to see if you are in a well-aligned posture, which means:

  • Your eyes are looking straight.
  • Your neck is not bent.
  • Your forearms are parallel to the floor.
  • Your low back is in its natural curve.

This can provide another perspective to help you make adjustments.

Talk to your employer, as well, to see if additional items can be provided to assist you, if necessary, such as a standing workstation or a sit-stand desk. The latter setup allows you to raise and lower the height of your computer and peripherals.

Best practices

Also consider these best practices to support good health and posture:

  • Set a timer and get up every 30 minutes. Take a walking meeting, stand or exercise during a conference call, or hand-deliver a message when you would normally email it.
  • Follow the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, give your eyes a 20-second break by focusing on something at least 20 feet away.

Being mindful of healthy work habits can go a long way to reducing neck and back pain, as well as creating a more positive work experience.

Jill Henderzahs-Mason, P.T, D.P.T, Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, Rochester, Minnesota.

Mayo Clinic Q & A is an educational resource and doesn’t replace regular medical care. Email a question to MayoClinicQ&A@mayo.edu. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org.

© 2022 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. All rights reserved. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

How to Fix Shoulder Pain and Impingement (FOREVER)

Learn how to fix shoulder pain and impingement with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you have shoulder pain when you lift weights or simply lift your arms up over your head, then you’ll want to watch this video. Here I’m going to show you how to fix shoulder pain and impingement forever by attacking the issue at the root cause and giving you the right rotator cuff exercises and progressions to do to get this to go away once and for all.”
Tom's Guide

The best mattress for back pain in 2022

Our roundup of the best mattresses for back pain features models our expert testers have slept on themselves. Here's what we recommend for uninterrupted nights of pain-free sleep...
wdfxfox34.com

Best Sleeping Position for Lower Back Pain

Originally Posted On: https://physioed.com/sleeping-with-back-pain/. Low back pain is an extremely common complaint, with approximately 80% of the population suffering with low back pain at some point in their lives. One of the main issues that people with low back pain report is decreased sleep quantity and quality. Why is this...
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
shefinds

How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert

This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
The Beacon Newspapers

Study finds benefits from drinking black tea

Tea can be part of a healthy diet, and people who drink it regularly may even be a little more likely to live longer than those who don’t, according to a large study. Tea contains helpful substances known to reduce inflammation. Past studies in China and Japan, where green tea is popular, suggested health benefits. The new study extends the good news to the U.K.’s favorite drink: black tea.
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Type Of Bread You Should Stop Eating (It Causes Inflammation!)

What would we do without bread?! Whether you’re making a sandwich, smearing it with butter, or dipping it in your leftover sauce, this food is a long-standing staple in many of our kitchens. However, it’s no secret that eating too much of it can be detrimental to your weight loss goals—but as it turns out, some varieties are much worse than others. While moderation is always key in any healthy diet, there’s one type of bread dietitians say you should steer clear of as much as possible if you want to shed some pounds and avoid inflammation.
The Beacon Newspapers

New snack line designed to reduce cholesterol

A Johns Hopkins-trained cardiologist who recognized that diet was responsible for much of the high cholesterol, high blood pressure and high blood sugar she saw in her patients has designed a line of snack foods intended to help. Called Step One Foods, the products contain omega-3 oils, plant sterols, fiber...
DogTime

Digoxin Toxicity in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Digoxin toxicity in dogs is a condition that involves the popular heart medicine digoxin. In some cases, the condition can cause heart failure. The post Digoxin Toxicity in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments appeared first on DogTime.
BGR.com

Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies

Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
The Beacon Newspapers

Avoid pricey personalized supplements

There is little evidence “personalized” supplements offer a health advantage. Dreamstime/TNS. The idea of having vitamin supplements formulated to meet your specific nutrient needs is appealing. Are custom supplements truly beneficial and are they worth the price, which tends to be greater than you might find at the local drugstore or health food store?
The Beacon Newspapers

How to get fast, safe relief for heartburn

Q: I get heartburn about once or twice a week. What’s the best approach to get fast relief?. A: Heartburn is caused by stomach acid moving up out of the stomach into the lower part of the esophagus. Reducing the overall acidity protects the esophagus from burning or irritation when the stomach contents back up or “reflux.”
The Independent

Experts say putting on a stone can increase odds of knee surgery by a third

Gaining just under a stone in weight could significantly increase the need for a total knee replacement, a new study has suggested.Researchers found that women are more at risk of requiring knee surgery if they put on weight in midlife compared to men.Women who gained 11lb (5kg) are 34 per cent more likely to need a total knee replacement, while men were 25 per cent more likely if they put on the same amount of weight.The new study, which will be presented at the International Congress on Obesity in Melbourne, found that relatively small weight increases could heighten the...
The Beacon Newspapers

New doubts on high-dose vitamin D pills

More research suggests it’s time to abandon the craze over vitamin D. Taking high doses of “the sunshine vitamin” doesn’t reduce the risk of broken bones in generally healthy older Americans, researchers reported last month in the New England Journal of Medicine. It’s the latest in a string of disappointments about a nutrient once hoped to have wide-ranging protective effects.
The Beacon Newspapers

Older adults more likely to get Long Covid

In June 2020, shortly after the start of the pandemic, people recovering from infection with COVID-19, especially young women, began to call attention to a range of debilitating symptoms that lingered well past the acute viral illness. They described symptoms affecting nearly every organ and often lasting weeks to months...
MedicalXpress

Increased thermogenesis in fat cells during active period of circadian rhythm limits weight gain in mice

A team of researchers at Northwestern University, working with a pair of colleagues from the University of Texas, has found that an increase in thermogenesis in fat cells during active periods of the daily circadian rhythm can limit weight gain in mice. Their paper is published in the journal Science; Damien Lagarde and Lawrence Kazak with the Rosalind and Morris Goodman Cancer Institute at McGill University have published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work by the team on this new effort.
The Beacon Newspapers

Non-drug therapies needed for dementia

The human and financial cost of Alzheimer’s disease is devastating. More than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of dementia, rising to 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050. In the United States alone, the Alzheimer’s Association estimated that in 2020,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
707
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy