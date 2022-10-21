The Conquistador at Zunzi’s has been named the #7 chicken sandwich in the world by TasteAtlas.com in its roundup of the “Where to Eat the Best Chicken Sandwich in the World.” Zunzi’s Conquistador is served on warm, fresh bread with grilled chicken, crunchy romaine lettuce, tomato, provolone, Parmesan, Zunzi’s sauce, and Zunzi’s dressing. The sandwich was recommended by 13 food critics.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO