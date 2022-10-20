Read full article on original website
Georgia lawn worker wearing leaf blower drowns after falling into pool
MARTINEZ, Ga. — A Georgia lawn worker fell into a residential pool and drowned while weighed down by equipment, authorities said. Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back on Wednesday while working at a home in the Augusta suburb of Martinez, WDRW-TV reported.
Suspect arrested for deadly Washington Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to last week's deadly shooting on Washington Rd. According to the sheriff's office, just after 11:30 pm Oct. 18, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Washington Rd. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies found thirty-two-year-old Reginald Johnson with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WRDW News 12 team honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Conference
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The WRDW-TV in Augusta has been honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) conference. The honors included awards for investigative coverage in the categories of Best Investigative Series, with Senior Investigative reporter Liz Owens and I-team Videographer Jasmine Garcia receiving individual awards.
Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury found a man guilty last week in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend’s son – a boy who was punished to death for getting a jelly packet of the cabinet to eat. The boy’s mom had pleaded guilty to murder, District Attorney...
SC Early Voting Begins
Prayer vigil held to help bring Keith Styburski home. A local family drew on their church community for help to keep hopeful about their missing loved. Those who know Keith Styburski joined in prayer for his return. Augusta University MBA program growing, No.1 most affordable …. AU’s Master of Business...
Columbia County investigating two deadly crashes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Columbia County investigators are looking into two deadly crashes that happened last week. The first happened just before 9:30 p.m. Oct 20 on westbound I-20 near Appling Harlem Rd. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the left lane due to traffic, with a 2016 Honda Accord directly behind it. The sheriff's office says a third vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Michael Glenn of Washington, Georgia, was distracted as he approached the stopped traffic and struck the read of the Accord. The Silverado's driver saw the crash happen and attempted to move into the right lane to avoid being struck. The impact pushed the Accord into the rear of the Silverado and the Pathfinder also slammed into the truck's rear end. The sheriff's off has obtained a warrant for Michael Glenn, charging him with homicide by vehicle.
DA issues statement in infant death case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - District Attorney Jared Williams spoke with FOX54 in the case of 6-month-old Samson Scott, who died under suspicious circumstances last week. When Samson Scott's parents, Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott, were arrested Wednesday in connection to their infant's death, the FOX54 News Now team began poring over documents on the death of another child, Samson's older brother Travis, who died while in the parents' care in 2021.
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Grovetown teen charged after hitting and killing pedestrian
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – An 18-year-old is behind bars after hitting and killing a pedestrian on William Few Parkway. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Corey McMurray was heading west towards Chastain Drive when he hit Christopher Herrin. Herrin was walking along the shoulder when he was hit and thrown into the treeline on […]
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
Alleged victim speaks out about fights at the Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
Episode two of Aerial Augusta: Augusta Canal
Meghan Eller and Christy Wanninger explain how a local bridal shop is giving back to the community.
Richmond County Woman and Boyfriend Sentenced to Life for Child’s Death
A Richmond County woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of her 12-year-old son in 2020. Authorities say Derrick Camp was brutally beaten by 39-year-old Clarence Brown and starved for getting something to eat without permission. Officials say the boy weighed just 66 pounds at the time of his death.
Georgia Girls: Lillian Owen Magruder
Family: Andy (husband UGA Law c/o 1994) Marshall (son, Junior UGA c/o 2024) Ruthie (daughter- Freshman, UGA c/o 2026), Richard- 7th grade, Episcopal Day School. School/Degree: Franklin Arts and Sciences, BS Microbiology. Profession: Registered Nurse (BSN, MCG 1998) turned pharmaceutical sales representative for over 20 years. After departing from corporate...
Evans Middle School student charged with threatening violence
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Evans Middle School student has been charged with making a threat of violence against the school. It happened Monday according to the Columbia County School District. Students reported to school administrators that another student made threatening comments. Upon further investigation, the student was charged with...
Evans Middle School student charged with terroristic threats
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m., police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was being cleared...
Driver arrested in Columbia County death of pedestrian
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Grovetown. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies, 26-year-old Christopher Herrin...
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
