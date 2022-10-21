ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Gut-Healthy Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Weight Loss (And Exactly How Much To Eat)

By Marissa Matozzo
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

While exercising regularly and creating a balanced diet, prioritizing your gut health can lead to a myriad of benefits, such as healthy weight loss. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about four go-to foods that help boost your metabolism, digestion and lose weight overall.

Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and certified personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, and registered dietitians Amy Richter, MS, RDN, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior clinical dietitian at UCLA medical center.

Blueberries

Berries of just about every variety, but "especially blueberries," Richards says, contain "fiber and phytonutrients," which act as antioxidants in the body. In addition, she addss that blueberries improve gut bacteria as they are rich in prebiotics. "Antioxidants work to reduce free radical damage from toxins which lead to inflammation and chronic disease along with outward impacts like those associated with aging," Richards notes. She points out that blueberries are the "highest in antioxidants," which can help prevent many diseases, and one cup contains four grams of gut-healthy fiber. "Their specific antioxidants are flavonoids, plant compounds that give these berries protection and when consumed give us similar protection on a cellular level as well," she continues.

These versatile berries are also high in nutrients while being low in calories," Richards stresses, and "this makes them an ideal ingredient to shakes, desserts, yogurt or ice cream toppings, or just eaten by themselves." Blueberries have also been linked to reducing blood pressure, blood sugar, and overall risk of chronic disease, she says. "This is likely due to their ability to prevent and reverse oxidative stress," Richards says, adding that this stress, damage, at the cellular level creates "low-level chronic inflammation that leads to a host of chronic illnesses."

One quick way to add not only fiber, but also crunchy flavor to your weight-loss-friendly breakfast, Cowin says, is to throw in some chia seeds. "Chia seeds are a great source of fiber, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids," he says. All of these nutrients, Cowin explains, can help with inflammation and weight loss. Omega-3 fatty acids, he adds, are "especially beneficial for weight loss because they help to reduce inflammation and control hunger," and are found in chia seeds.

Richards agrees, and says that chia seeds are "often overlooked," but an "exceptionally healthy ingredient" to add to your yogurt or other meals to "make it healthier and provide you with more benefits." This superfood, she adds, is "versatile and packs a lot of nutrition into a small package."  Ultimately, Richards notes, chia seeds provide a "healthy, plant-based source of fat and protein," and the fiber content "helps keep you full to prevent overeating." One serving of 28 grams (g), or 2 1/2 tablespoons (tbsp) of chia seeds provides just under 10 g of fiber. The daily recommendation for adults, Medical News Today reports, is 25–30 g. This means that a serving of chia seeds can fulfill 30% of this.

Raspberries

Raspberries are "some of the highest fiber fruits out there,” Richter explains. She says that 1 cup of raspberries has eight grams of gut-healthy fiber. “This is nearly 30% of your fiber needs for the day,” she notes, making this a great choice for a healthy addition to your yogurt that can cater to your sweet tooth without the worries of weight gain.

She stresses that fruits like raspberries are your “best bet for high-fiber foods that won't push you over your calorie limit for weight loss.” Hunnes agrees, and says that adding berries to “non-dairy unsweetened (or lightly sweetened) yogurt such as soy yogurt” (which we'll get to next!) can be a fun way to feature this high-fiber fruit.

Greek Yogurt

Yogurt (and especially Greek yogurt) has been long linked to healthier digestion and gut health, Feder points out. He says that he "always recommends" to his clients that they should eat berries "every day" in their yogurt for more fiber and healthy weight loss. Berries such as raspberries in particular, he says, "contain high levels of antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation throughout the body." They also contain high amounts of vitamins and minerals that can help fight inflammation and keep your body healthy, Feder adds.

Cowin agrees, and says that one great and versatile food to add to your diet (if your goal is to lose weight and soothe your gut) is plain, Greek yogurt. "Greek yogurt topped with fruits is a great snack or dessert, as not only is it packed with nutrients, but it's a good source of protein, which can help you feel full for a while so you can avoid overeating or midnight snacking." In addition, Cowin says that Greek yogurt is "also lower in sugar and calories than other types of yogurt," so this is "perfect" for those who want to "satisfy their sweet tooth but are working to lose weight." A typical 6-ounce serving of Greek yogurt contains 15 to 20 grams of protein.

shefinds

