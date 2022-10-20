AUDACY returned to the HOLLYWOOD BOWL in LOS ANGELES on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd for the 9th Annual WE CAN SURVIVE concert. The show featured performances by ALANIS MORISSETTE, HALSEY, WEEZER, ONEREPUBLIC, GARBAGE and TATE MCRAE. The event raised over $750,000 for the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP), the nation’s...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO