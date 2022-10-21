Every month there is a “Girl of the Month” and a ” Boy of the Month” who gets spotlighted in our local newspaper, The Corry Journal. Mrs. Bourgoine, who is in charge of collecting girl nominees said the winner is chosen by a committee of high school teachers and is honored by the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mrs. Britten is in charge of the boy of the month, but unfortunately the Journal did not respond to her in time for this month. Usually, every month the boy is chosen by a committee of high school staff members, and is honored by the Corry Rotary Club.

4 DAYS AGO