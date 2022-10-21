Read full article on original website
UPMC Hamot hosts 10th annual gala, benefitting clinical research
UPMC Hamot held its 10th annual gala to celebrate their resilience and collective success. The proceeds benefit a very important clinical research that will help the community. The Hamot Health Foundation created the event, which supports clinical initiatives throughout the community. Money raised goes towards clinical education as well as the hospital’s initiatives for social […]
Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
Erie homeless shelters continue preparations for winter months, ask for donations
Despite some warmer weather this weekend, area homeless shelters are still preparing for the winter months. Several area shelters say they are in need of winter clothing and supplies. They’re also looking for volunteers for Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Shelter. Just this month, the temperatures have dropped into...
Icing on the Lake closing in December, unveils new ‘Sweet Vault’
A local bakery is closing its doors for good before the new year arrives. Icing on the Lake announced that it will close on Dec. 30th after 11 and a half years of business in Erie. The owner of the bakery said that it’s become too physically demanding, after having two hip replacements and a […]
October ‘Girl of the Month’
Every month there is a “Girl of the Month” and a ” Boy of the Month” who gets spotlighted in our local newspaper, The Corry Journal. Mrs. Bourgoine, who is in charge of collecting girl nominees said the winner is chosen by a committee of high school teachers and is honored by the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mrs. Britten is in charge of the boy of the month, but unfortunately the Journal did not respond to her in time for this month. Usually, every month the boy is chosen by a committee of high school staff members, and is honored by the Corry Rotary Club.
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part Two
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The day was January 23, 1973, and Frank Howard Sydlowski was standing in a Franklin courtroom being arraigned for the 1972 murder of Cyrena Jane Manning. This is Part Two in a three-part series about the 1972 stabbing murder of Cyrena Jane “Janie” Manning. Read...
Snowbelt Cannabis Aims to End the Stigma
For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.
Fall Fest Takes Place in Griswold Park
The weather was ideal for a fall festival and that's where you could find many families in Griswold Park on Sunday . The fourth annual Downtown Fall Fest returned to West 14th Street. The Erie Downtown Partnership worked with the Urban Oasis Project to bring the event to life for the community.
Meadville residents protest rent hikes
Dozens of Meadville residents, including an Allegheny College professor and student, protested rent hikes outside the Wheatfield, New York, offices of real-estate developer Calamar on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The demonstrations are part of a larger outcry over what residents are calling unfair rent hikes of 30-40% at Calamar’s Connect 55+...
Exploring the Spookiness of Erie Cemetery
When you think about the spookiness of the Halloween season, naturally a cemetery would come to mind. Of course, we have a big one here in Erie. The Erie Cemetery. There must be some scary stories about that place. The cemetery is conducting spooky walking tours this Halloween season and...
RSV, flu on the rise in Erie; local hospitals give tips for staying healthy
As hospitals across the nation continue to treat patients with cases of RSV and the flu, local medical professionals are weighing in on what they are seeing in the Erie community. UPMC Hamot and the LECOM Center for Health and Aging are giving tips on how to remain healthy this winter as they say cases […]
Petroleum Center Truss Bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the interest of public safety, the Petroleum Center Truss Bridge was closed due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, according to a release. The bridge carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County and is located within Oil Creek State Park […]
CDC: Crawford County Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Mask Wearing Indoors Recommended
Crawford County is seeing a high community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. It is currently the only county in the state rated as high. Erie and Warren Counties are elevated with a medium community level. At the medium level, the CDC suggests...
School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
Millcreek Country Fair celebrates makeover with beer, wine sampling event, live music, giveaways
A local Country Fair celebrated a makeover to its store this evening. The Millcreek location on West 12th Street held a sampling event for customers to try some local offerings from wineries and breweries. Folks had a chance to win a yeti cooler, catch some live music, and grab some free snacks as well. The […]
Week 9 D10 FB: Running Kings – Ike’s Bauer, Reynolds’ Wagner, Oil City’s Knox Break Program Rushing Records in Wins
LAWRENCE PARK, Pa. – Benji Bauer broke the school single-season rushing record and Eisenhower clinched the Region 2 title outright with a 48-6 win at Iroquois. D9 Recaps • Port Allegany Rallies Past Keystone • Conneaut Snaps 19-Game Skid • Punxsy Wins Route 36 Trophy. Watch...
Tenants from senior living apartments protest rising rents
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters. Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent. A...
Body of missing Castle Shannon woman found in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of a Castle Shannon woman who was reported missing over a week ago has been found. Pennsylvania State Police report that the body of Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, was found in a wooded area south of Cole Road in West Mead Township, Crawford County at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. […]
Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
