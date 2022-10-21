ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

UPMC Hamot hosts 10th annual gala, benefitting clinical research

UPMC Hamot held its 10th annual gala to celebrate their resilience and collective success. The proceeds benefit a very important clinical research that will help the community. The Hamot Health Foundation created the event, which supports clinical initiatives throughout the community. Money raised goes towards clinical education as well as the hospital’s initiatives for social […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
casdbeavertales.org

October ‘Girl of the Month’

Every month there is a “Girl of the Month” and a ” Boy of the Month” who gets spotlighted in our local newspaper, The Corry Journal. Mrs. Bourgoine, who is in charge of collecting girl nominees said the winner is chosen by a committee of high school teachers and is honored by the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mrs. Britten is in charge of the boy of the month, but unfortunately the Journal did not respond to her in time for this month. Usually, every month the boy is chosen by a committee of high school staff members, and is honored by the Corry Rotary Club.
explore venango

The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part Two

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The day was January 23, 1973, and Frank Howard Sydlowski was standing in a Franklin courtroom being arraigned for the 1972 murder of Cyrena Jane Manning. This is Part Two in a three-part series about the 1972 stabbing murder of Cyrena Jane “Janie” Manning. Read...
FRANKLIN, PA
ellicottvilleNOW

Snowbelt Cannabis Aims to End the Stigma

For thousands of years, the hemp plant has been used in societies all over the world for everything from clothing, to paper, to medicine, to fuel. In 1942, Henry Ford even built an experimental car out of hemp fiber, which he found to be stronger than steel! A commonly misunderstood and stereotyped plant, hemp is as versatile as it is sustainable, for it produces far less waste than other materials, such as cotton and polyester. In fact, a 1916 USDA study revealed that hemp produces four times more paper per acre than trees.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Fall Fest Takes Place in Griswold Park

The weather was ideal for a fall festival and that's where you could find many families in Griswold Park on Sunday . The fourth annual Downtown Fall Fest returned to West 14th Street. The Erie Downtown Partnership worked with the Urban Oasis Project to bring the event to life for the community.
ERIE, PA
alleghenycampus.com

Meadville residents protest rent hikes

Dozens of Meadville residents, including an Allegheny College professor and student, protested rent hikes outside the Wheatfield, New York, offices of real-estate developer Calamar on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The demonstrations are part of a larger outcry over what residents are calling unfair rent hikes of 30-40% at Calamar’s Connect 55+...
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Exploring the Spookiness of Erie Cemetery

When you think about the spookiness of the Halloween season, naturally a cemetery would come to mind. Of course, we have a big one here in Erie. The Erie Cemetery. There must be some scary stories about that place. The cemetery is conducting spooky walking tours this Halloween season and...
YourErie

Petroleum Center Truss Bridge in Oil Creek State Park closed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the interest of public safety, the Petroleum Center Truss Bridge was closed due to advanced deterioration and structural concerns discovered during a recent inspection, according to a release. The bridge carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, Venango County and is located within Oil Creek State Park […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

School Bus Crashes Into Corn Field In Chautauqua County

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A school bus crashed into a corn field in Chautauqua County on Friday afternoon. The accident, which involved a First Student Bus, happened on Route 380 between Pearson and Cemetery Roads in the Town of Stockton around noon. There was an adult driver...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WIVB

Tenants from senior living apartments protest rising rents

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tenants of a senior living facility in Pennsylvania are upset with rising rent prices and took their concerns straight to the Wheatfield-based developer’s headquarters. Residents claim the developer of Connect 55+, Calamar, in Meadville, Pa., is raising rent by 30 to 40 percent. A...
MEADVILLE, PA
explore venango

Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found Friday morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner. Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to...
MEADVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy