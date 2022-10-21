ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park terror plot accused appears in court

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
A man accused of plotting a terror attack at London’s Hyde Park has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Edward Little, 21, allegedly planned to buy a firearm and kill a Christian preacher and others gathered at Speakers’ Corner on or before September 23.

Little was arrested on September 23 after taking a taxi from Brighton to London.

He was charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

On Friday, the defendant, from Pelham Street in Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court the allegation in the case “concerns a plan to carry out an attack on Hyde Park”.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for February 10 next year and a provisional trial from June 26 next year.

The case would be heard either by the Recorder of London or a High Court judge, he said.

Little, who wore a grey tracksuit top in the dock, spoke only to confirm his identity and was remanded into custody.

Related
Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
One dead and one wounded after two women stabbed in Newham

A murder investigation has been launched after two women were stabbed in Newham, London, east leaving one dead and one in hospital. The two women were found by officers having suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Windmill Lane at around 3.35am on Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
Jury retires in trial of man accused of pensioner’s murder

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man accused of murdering an 86-year-old woman after allegedly beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner. Vasile Culea is accused of killing Freda Walker and attempting to murder her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, a former district councillor and alderman, at their Derbyshire home on January 14.
Family say they are ‘broken’ by death of boy, 12, in wall collapse

The parents of 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed have said they are heartbroken. They said that Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens was a “well-loved boy” with lots of friends, that he “will be missed by so many” and that “as a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken”.
‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
Baryshnikov honours ‘insanely brave’ Putin opponent Navalny

Ballet dancer, choreographer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who famously defected from the Soviet Union nearly half a century ago, called Alexei Navalny “insanely brave” as a human rights group awarded the jailed Russian opposition leader its annual prize. The New York-based Train Foundation gave its 2022 Civil Courage...
Russia ‘withdraws officers from Kherson’ ahead of expected Ukrainian advance

Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance by Ukrainian troops, a think tank has said. To delay the Ukrainian counter-offensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilised, inexperienced forces on...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks

Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West, describing the US rapper’s recent comments as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”. The German sportswear company has faced pressure to cut ties with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, over his antisemitic remarks on social media. West...
Opposition leader says Belarus should not fight for Russia

An opposition leader in exile from Belarus has said that her country’s soldiers should lay down their arms if they are deployed to Ukraine under pressure from Russia. Russia used Belarus as a staging ground for troops and weapons when it invaded Ukraine eight months ago. Concerns persist that the authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, might agree to send his own troops south into Ukraine.
