Hyde Park terror plot accused appears in court

A man accused of plotting a terror attack at London’s Hyde Park has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Edward Little, 21, allegedly planned to buy a firearm and kill a Christian preacher and others gathered at Speakers’ Corner on or before September 23.

Little was arrested on September 23 after taking a taxi from Brighton to London.

He was charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts.

On Friday, the defendant, from Pelham Street in Brighton, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told the court the allegation in the case “concerns a plan to carry out an attack on Hyde Park”.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing for February 10 next year and a provisional trial from June 26 next year.

The case would be heard either by the Recorder of London or a High Court judge, he said.

Little, who wore a grey tracksuit top in the dock, spoke only to confirm his identity and was remanded into custody.

