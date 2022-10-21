ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

money.com

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
CNBC

Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday

The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
WISCONSIN STATE
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application

President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
schiffgold.com

Student Loan Forgiveness Creates Largest September Deficit Ever

The Federal Government ran a $430B deficit in September which is the largest monthly deficit since March 2021 when the last Covid stimulus bill was passed. The massive surge this month was due to another Biden giveaway in the form of $437B in Student Loan forgiveness. Figure: 1 Monthly Federal...
TIME

All Your Questions About Applying for Student Loan Forgiveness Answered

About 20 million Americans could have their student loan debt wiped out in just six weeks after the Biden Administration launched the official application for debt cancellation on Monday. The application launch kicks off the process of forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower. Borrowers can apply for...

