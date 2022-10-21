Read full article on original website
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Eligibility Could Be Blocked If You Did This
President Joe Biden announced the much anticipated and (mostly) widely lauded administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, beyond the framework announced at the time, details are...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program for eligible borrowers.
Student loan forgiveness: When you’ll receive your relief and 3 other dates to know
(NEXSTAR) – Following months of anticipation, the application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. For the 8 million Americans who have already applied, only one obstacle remains: waiting anxiously for their student debt accounts to shrink, or even drop to zero. The application, which starts the process...
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
"It is time for your company to stand with borrowers once and for all," Rep. Cori Bush wrote to the CEO of student-loan company MOHELA on Tuesday.

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness
Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...

Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Application for student loan relief is live, but some borrowers are no longer eligible
The online application portal for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program officially rolled out Monday. However, some borrowers are not eligible for the one-time relief. In late September, the Biden administration altered its guidance so that borrowers with privately held Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans or...
Biden Rips Lawmakers Who Pushed Billions In PPP Grants For Bashing Student Debt Aid
"Who in the hell do they think they are?" he asked an audience at Delaware State University. But a court's temporary stay on the program rained on his parade.
President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application
President Joe Biden on Monday officially launched the application for student loan relief, after the test version of the site went live this weekend — a long-awaited first step to fulfilling one of his campaign promises just weeks before the midterm elections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) “Today […] The post President Biden Officially Launches Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Application appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
The Supreme Court won't block the student loan debt relief program, at least for now
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is assigned to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, was the one who received the emergency application brought by a Wisconsin taxpayers group.
Justice Barrett rejects group's effort to block Biden's student debt relief program from taking effect
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied a request by a Wisconsin taxpayers group to halt the implementation of President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness program. Barrett, who is responsible for emergency applications from Wisconsin, rejected the Brown County Taxpayers Association request to block the program...
US budget deficit cut in half to $1.38T as pandemic spending slows down
The U.S. federal budget deficit fell by half for the 2022 financial year as once-aggressive pandemic relief spending dried up and receipts surged, the Treasury Department said on Friday. The gap between what the government spent and what it collected tumbled to $1.375 trillion at the end of September, down...

Student Loan Forgiveness Creates Largest September Deficit Ever
The Federal Government ran a $430B deficit in September which is the largest monthly deficit since March 2021 when the last Covid stimulus bill was passed. The massive surge this month was due to another Biden giveaway in the form of $437B in Student Loan forgiveness. Figure: 1 Monthly Federal...
All Your Questions About Applying for Student Loan Forgiveness Answered
About 20 million Americans could have their student loan debt wiped out in just six weeks after the Biden Administration launched the official application for debt cancellation on Monday. The application launch kicks off the process of forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower. Borrowers can apply for...
Pound seesaws as Rishi Sunak prepares to confront UK's huge economic challenges
Rishi Sunak, Britain's third prime minister in seven weeks, will face the huge challenge of projecting stability after a period of historic political and financial market chaos. But his other task — shepherding the country through a recession — is poised to be just as daunting.
U.S. appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in college student loans, one day after a judge dismissed a Republican-led lawsuit by six states challenging the debt-forgiveness program.
