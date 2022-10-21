Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Nexus Underwriting US Announces Senior Appointment to Lead New Specialty Casualty Division
Leading independent specialty Managing General Agent, Nexus Underwriting (“Nexus”), announced today the appointment of Christof Bentele as President of their new Specialty Casualty business. Christof is a global market leader and has run specialty casualty teams at Aon, JLT group and, most recently, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where he was a director within the Alternative Risk business.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Bank of America Intelligent ReceivablesTM Upgraded With AR Forecasting Capabilities And Enhanced Reporting
Bank of America today announced that it has enhanced its accounts receivables matching solution Bank of America Intelligent Receivables™ with additional reporting and new forecasting capabilities, providing clients with insights based on historical trends and their customers’ behaviors. The bank also announced that it has completed the global roll out of Intelligent Receivables with the product’s launch in Brazil.
ffnews.com
Private Markets Alpha Appoints Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence and Product Specialist
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has announced today that it has appointed Rebecca Bonini as Operational Due Diligence & Product Specialist to strengthen its Operational Due Diligence team. Rebecca will work closely...
marinelink.com
MSC to Acquire Towage Operator Rimorchiatori Mediterranei
Swiss-headquartered shipping giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA continues to expand with an agreement to acquire towage provider Rimorchiatori Mediterranei. The company announced Sunday a deal through its wholly owned subsidiary SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl to acquire 100% of the share capital of Rimorchiatori Mediterranei S.p.A. from Rimorchiatori Riuniti and a fund managed by DWS’s Infrastructure Investment business.
alternativeswatch.com
ESG insights sought amid a growing data-driven investment universe
Institutional investors have been on the receiving end of so many ESG-related data products lately that they may be forgiven for believing benchmarking their way to ESG investment success can’t be done. That is, until they take the data-driven due diligence route. For cloud-based platform Diligend’s clients, there is...
Saama Names Respected Clinical Technology Leader Lisa Moneymaker as CTO and Chief Product Officer
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Saama has hired clinical technology leader Lisa Moneymaker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005232/en/ Industry Leader Lisa Moneymaker joins Saama as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
RBITO creates low risk and high profit platform with high-tech intelligent system to identify sports event hedging opportunities
RBITO is a corporate founded in the United Kingdom specializing in the research and development of artificial intelligence technology. In addition to a team with more than 10 years of experience in technology development and investment analysis, it also holds artificial intelligence, neuroscience and artificial machinery technology from Oxford University, Stanford University and Harvard University. In focus and development and research, the company’s management discovered the potential of sports event hedging, as sports events continue to grow despite the raging global Covid-19 pandemic.
ffnews.com
Fluro Strengthens its Leadership Team With String of New Hires
Graham Dodds, who joins the Fluro team as Chief Product Officer. He arrived from TSB, where he was responsible for TSB’s unsecured personal loans business. With over a decade’s experience building industry-leading competitive financial products, Graham brings extensive industry knowledge and a focus on delivering unparalleled customer experience.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
Long-Term Rental Startup Rentberry Raises Capital To Develop A Flexible Living Platform For Digital Nomads
A new app catering to digital nomads is in the works from pioneer long-term rental startup Rentberry. Launched in 2017, the San Francisco-based startup has raised more than $22 million in capital from investors to fund its patented long-term rental platform that digitizes the entire process from property search to rental management.
Flora Growth Sets A Foothold In Germany Via Acquisition Of Franchise Global Health
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, an all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Franchise Global Health Inc. FGH, a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industry, with principal operations in Germany. “Through this proposed acquisition, we...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
waste360.com
Investors Call on Real Estate Industry to Step up Sustainability Practices
The real estate industry, like others, is being summoned to accelerate its sustainability practices, especially as investors pay attention to potential impact of climate risks on asset value. With that awareness, they are calling on the industry to not only deliver more resilient assets, but to leverage return on investments (ROI) generated from sustainability practices to strengthen their businesses.
CJ ENM Appoints Chang-Gun Koo As CEO Of Entertainment Division
South Korean conglomerate CJ ENM has appointed Chang-Gun Koo as the new CEO of its entertainment division. Koo is a veteran of the CJ Group, now with a mandate to oversee plans for global expansion and accelerating growth “to lead a new paradigm in the entertainment industry,” the company said today. As part of an annual executive reshuffle, Koo is replacing Ho-sung Kang who will become Co-CEO of CJ Group. Koo first joined the company in 2010, then worked as an analyst at Samsung Securities before taking over as CEO of global food service and culture company CJ Foodville in 2017. He...
ffnews.com
New Trulioo report pinpoints the need for payments companies to balance security and speed during onboarding
Recent research commissioned by Trulioo, a leading global digital identity verification platform, shows consumers around the world have become far more concerned about online fraud and identity theft when making payments. Security is a major factor, with 73% of online payment service customers saying it’s a bigger consideration now than it was two to three years ago, according to the “Finding the payments sweet spot between security and speed” report.
Kinaxis Expands Operations in India
CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced the inauguration of a new office at World Trade Centre in Chennai, India, as part of an expansion plan for its India operations. In addition to serving the Indian market, this office will also be one of the company’s strategic global hubs supporting multiple aspects of Kinaxis growth, including engineering, customer support, professional services, and other business operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005043/en/ New Kinaxis office opens in World Trade Centre in Chennai. (Photo: Business Wire)
Diebold Nixdorf Teams With Featurespace on Fraud Prevention Tech Integration
Retail technology company Diebold Nixdorf has joined forces with financial crime prevention firm Featurespace to integrate Featurespace’s fraud prevention tech into Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Payments platform. “By partnering with Featurespace, Diebold Nixdorf can provide financial institutions a fully integrated payments solution with proven real-time fraud detection and prevention...
Wharton Dean Erika James on how leadership is changing
Signage for the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School stands outside of the campus in San Francisco, California, U.S. It’s not just the role of the CFO that’s been evolving over the past few years. Leadership, in general, has been changing. That’s an observation of Erika H. James, dean...
Comments / 0