STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen will consider its 2023 repaving plan when it meets in a work session session following this week’s regular meeting. According to the information sent to member of the board of aldermen Saturday, the city has $824,944 worth of repaving to do, at present value, with $325,000 in the budget to pay for it. That means some projects won’t get done unless the $499,944 difference can be found elsewhere:

STE. GENEVIEVE, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO