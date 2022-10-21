Read full article on original website
‘Rotary’ gazebo finds new home
STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste Genevieve residents may have noticed that the rotary gazebo, a long-time structure at the corner of Main and Merchant has been moved. The Audubon added their beer garden to the corner and sadly the gazebo had to find a new home. The Lion’s Club was anxious to have the structure added to their Lion’s Club Park.
October 24 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVLLE – Perryville lost at St. Pius 27-18. The Pirates play Farmington Friday at 7 p.m. in the Class 4 District 1 Tournament. STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic won at Kennett 46-16. PERRYVILLE – St. Vincent lost at Jefferson 46-28. STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste. Genevieve beat visiting...
SEMO-NASV & Safe House host working with victims training for area first responders and others working with victims of abuse
JACKSON – Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Safe House of Southeast Missouri have organized a training for local law enforcement, Missouri Children’s Division, first responders, medical personnel, mental health professionals, and others that may encounter victims of sexual or domestic violence. The training is...
Ste. Genevieve County Commission meets Monday
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Commission will meet in regular session Monday at 8 a.m. in the Ste. Genevieve County Courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.
Cade Isaiah Beck
A funeral will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 for 24-year-old Cade Isaiah Beck of Jackson, Mo. who passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was born October 26, 1997 in Perryville, Mo. to Carrie (Brown) Kennedy who survives in Oak Ridge and Lonnie Beck who survives in Perryville. He was a member of the Catholic Faith.
Missouri reports more than 4,000 news COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,069 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday. That’s 91 more, or a 2.2 percent increase from the previous week’s 3,978 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were fewer than 10 new...
Ste. Genevieve aldermen will consider next year’s street improvement plan
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen will consider its 2023 repaving plan when it meets in a work session session following this week’s regular meeting. According to the information sent to member of the board of aldermen Saturday, the city has $824,944 worth of repaving to do, at present value, with $325,000 in the budget to pay for it. That means some projects won’t get done unless the $499,944 difference can be found elsewhere:
Bismarck woman dies in Route J crash in Perry County
JEFFERSON CITY — A 29-year-old Bismarck woman died in a traffic crash on Route J in Perry County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Morgan L. Kemp was pronounced at the scene by Perry County Coroner William Bohnert. According to the patrol’s report Kemp was the driver...
Illinois reports nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases
CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 11,995 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. That is an 1,579 or a 15 percent increase from the 10,416 new cases reported last week. The CDC has released data showing that 26 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level...
Yellow Jacket freshmen & sophomore volleyball teams play in quad tourney
CHESTER – The Chester Yellow Jackets freshmen and sophomore volleyball teams played in a quad tournament in Carbondale Saturday and finished in first place. CHESTER – Chester is hosting a regional volleyball tournament starting tonight.
