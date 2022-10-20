Read full article on original website
Related
Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?
Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
Make A Famous Friend in Chris Young When He Comes to Central New York in 2023
Make plans to kick off the new year in the best way possible... a must-see country music concert close to home in Central New York. Turning Stone Resort Casino is proud to announce Chris Young is coming to their Event Center on January 27th. It's the newest addition to his Famous Friends Tour, which was originally announced back in August.
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
Town of Chenango “Road Rage” Case Leads to Stabbing of Teenager
A suspect has been arrested following the stabbing of a teenager in the aftermath of a road rage incident that occurred on Upper Front Street in the town of Chenango. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Michael Seaman of South New Berlin has been charged with first-degree assault.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter
Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
95.3 Big Kat
Oneonta, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 Big Kat plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcat953.com/
Comments / 0