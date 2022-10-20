ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Is Hunting In New York State Safer Than Ever?

Hunting and fishing are outdoor sports that are often passed down from generation to generation. As gun legislation and safety laws are argued about in the media, some parents wonder if it is safe to hand the hunting tradition down to their children. Well, at least in New York State, hunting has never been safer.
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY
3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter

Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
Oneonta, NY
