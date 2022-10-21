Read full article on original website
What Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo is saying about his opt out
NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo pulled an Aaron Judge this year:. No in-season contract talks. Now that the Yankees have been swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros, Rizzo has to decide soon whether he wants to pull another Judge and bet on himself. BUY MLB TICKETS:...
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
Watch Manny Machado taunt Phillies crowd from all angles (Video)
Take a look at San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado taunt Philadelphia Phillies fans after his first inning home run in Game 4 of the NLCS. The San Diego Padres entered Saturday night down 2-1 in the National League Championship Series to the Philadelphia Phillies. The night prior, the Padres’ comeback attempt ended in the ninth inning, losing 4-2 in Game 3. But the Padres got off to a strong start to Game 4.
Yankees fans throw in the towel with embarrassing Game 4 ticket prices
New York Yankees fans don’t even want to attend Game 4 of the ALCS, in which they could get swept by the Houston Astros. Yankees Game 4 tickets can be had for relatively cheap, which is a surprise for two reasons. First, everything is more expensive in New York City. Second, the Yanks are on the brink of elimination. If they ever needed their fanbase to inspire them, it’s now.
Yankee fans furious after Josh Donaldson returns to dugout smiling following flyout
Josh Donaldson couldn’t help but smile in disbelief after flying out on a fastball that caught a lot of the plate, and Yankee fans weren’t happy with the reaction.
'They can't bang on trashcans anymore': Bob Costas angers Houston Astros fans
Just before the Houston Astros celebrated their American League pennant and sweep of the New York Yankees on the field at Yankee Stadium early Monday morning, TBS host Bob Costas managed to arouse the ire of Astros and New England Patriots fans in one foul swoop. Costas seemed to be...
Here’s what Aaron Judge said on free agency after Yankees were eliminated
The New York Yankees were swept out of the postseason by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. With that in mind, it’s officially free agency season for Aaron Judge. Aaron Judge’s free agency has been looming over the entire postseason, and rightly so. Judge hit 62 home runs this season, setting an American League record in the process.
Dodgers: How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Could the addition of manager Bruce Bochy for the Texas Rangers mean adding southpaw Clayton Kershaw in 2023?
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to seal their ticket to the World Series as they face the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to look at our MLB odds series and deliver a Padres-Phillies Game 5 prediction and pick. The Phillies...
Philadelphia Phillies beat San Diego Padres 10-6; one win away from World Series
The Phillies trailed 4-0 in the first and then chipped away, slugged away and finally put away the Padres.
Bryce Harper's homer powers Philadelphia Phillies past San Diego Padres in NLCS
Harper's two-run, rocket shot of a home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 victory over the Padres.
For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
Phillies answer Padres’ outbursts, lead NLCS 3-1
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins hit two home runs and drove in four runs, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto added solo
What channel is Chiefs vs. 49ers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 7 game
The last time the 49ers and Chiefs met was in February of 2020, where confetti rained down on Kansas City after Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a fourth quarter comeback to secure Super Bowl 54. While the stakes certainly are not as high this Sunday, the teams meet for...
