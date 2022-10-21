ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen: Late strikes from Isco and Gonzalo Montiel seal win for hosts and keep alive their slim hopes of reaching Champions League last-16... with David Khocholava sent off for visitors in injury-time

Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last-16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to five...

