FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen: Late strikes from Isco and Gonzalo Montiel seal win for hosts and keep alive their slim hopes of reaching Champions League last-16... with David Khocholava sent off for visitors in injury-time
Sevilla kept alive their slim hopes of reaching the Champions League last-16 after second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, Isco and Gonzalo Montiel secured a convincing 3-0 home win against 10-man FC Copenhagen in Group G on Tuesday. The victory, the Spanish side's first of the campaign, moved them to five...
LA and Austin out of MLR as US rugby faces further uncertainty
Major League Rugby, the US men’s professional rugby union competition, will operate with 12 teams next season, down from 13 with the withdrawal of Los Angeles and Austin but with the addition of an expansion team, possibly based in Chicago. Announcing the news on Tuesday, the MLR commissioner, George...
