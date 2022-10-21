Read full article on original website
Related
Love of the Star: Dak Prescott returns; Cowboys defense puts away Lions
On today’s edition of Love of the Star, hosts Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus recap Dallas’ week 7 victory over the Lions. Plus, what can we take away from Dak Prescott’s return to the field yesterday? And as always the guys will take your questions.
Sports scores, highlights: Durfee soccer teams post weekend victories, Case stays unbeaten
The fall sports season is heading into the final month before the start of tournament time for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Saturday's local high school action:. Field hockey: Joseph Case vs. New Bedford. SCORE: Joseph Case 2, New Bedford 0. LOCATION: Joseph Case. RECORD:...
Comments / 0