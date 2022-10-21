Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Keke Palmer Goes Full Vamp In Vintage Saint Laurent at Wearable Art Gala
Keke Palmer had a date with the Knowles-Lawson family on Saturday night and delved into the Saint Laurent archives. Palmer attended the Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater Center in Santa Monica, an event co-founded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her second husband Richard Lawson. This year’s theme was based on the art and fashion of the Harlem Renaissance, and guests dressed accordingly, including Palmer in her vintage gown.
wmagazine.com
Watch Julia Fox Turn a Towel Into ‘End-of-the-World Fashion Inspo’
On Monday, actress Julia Fox shared a very special DIY tutorial on TikTok, saying, “I’m going to give you guys some end-of-the-world fashion inspo today.”. Then, she brought out a giant blue and white beach towel. If it is the end of the world, that towel would probably be most useful as a towel in a survival situation. But if an asteroid is about to hit the Earth, sure, let’s do one more runway show.
wmagazine.com
Victoria Beckham Reveals Her Biggest Couples Style Faux Pas
Victoria Beckham is known for her passionate commitment to fashion, but no one gets to her level without a few flops. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 48-year-old designer recalled a couples outfit she shared with her soccer star husband David Beckham, saying it still “haunts” her. In a game segment, host Andy Cohen asked both Beckham and her co-guest Anne Hathaway, “Are there any looks from their past they’d like to kill?”
wmagazine.com
Chloë Sevigny Is Keeping the Big Pants Trend Alive
There was a time this summer when it seemed like celebrities just couldn’t get enough of big pants. From Tracee Ellis Ross to the Hadid sisters, tight bottoms were a thing of the past, it was all about big and billowy. One would think this trend would continue into fall, and as the temperatures dropped, celebrities would take solace in these large swaths of fabric keeping their legs warm, but oddly enough, the interest has died down over the past couple of weeks. That’s where Chloë Sevigny comes in. The perennial fashion It girl is here to say that big pants aren’t going anywhere, and as we know, whatever Sevingy says, goes.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger, And Yep, He Was Really Hot
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Billie Eilish Hits The Gym In Biker Shorts & Tank Top After New Romance Confirmed: Photos
Billie Eilish, 20, hit the gym in an all-black outfit and looked happy with how the workout went on Monday, October 24. The “Bad Guy” songstress was photographed smiling as she left the gym in Studio City, California, and walked to her car with her trainer. Her outfit included a tank top and a pair of matching biker shorts.
Jesse Williams To Join Selena Gomez & Paul Rudd In Season 3 Of ‘Only Murders In The Building’
EXCLUSIVE: The Grey’s Anatomy star is joining the cast of 20th/Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building in the recurring role of a documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora, Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage and Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam are working on. Jesse Williams is an activist/actor/entrepreneur and former high school teacher. He earned a Tony Award nomination in his Broadway debut in the Tony winning revival of Take Me Out this year and will next be seen in Your Place or Mine with Reese Witherspoon as well as in his return to Broadway for the newly-extended run...
wmagazine.com
Patti Harrison Enters the Surreal World of Loewe
Chatting with actress and comedian Patti Harrison is dangerous: you get so lost in what she’s saying that before you know it, nearly two hours have passed and you’re late for your dinner plans. Her stiletto-sharp sense of humor and absurdist perception of the world is undercut by a humility and kindness that can only be bred in small-town America. She’s at once grounded and absolutely far-out, making a perfect match for Loewe’s surreal fall/winter 2022 collection.
Hugh Jackman Still Texts With Anthony Hopkins After Working on ‘The Son’: ‘Gives Me a Huge Smile’
Hugh Jackman has shared the screen with some of Hollywood’s biggest legends, but a standout moment for him was working with Anthony Hopkins on “The Son.” “The day I got to work with Anthony Hopkins, I will never ever forget,” Jackman told Variety at the screening of “The Son” in New York on Monday night. “And we’re still texting each other, which just still gives me a huge smile. Every time I get a text and it says ‘Tony,’ I’m like, ‘Hello, Tony!'” The two star in Florian Zeller’s follow-up to “The Father,” with 84-year-old Hopkins reprising his Oscar-winning role...
wmagazine.com
Drake Was Giving Away Chanel Bags At His 36th Birthday Party
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami and people who showed up were the ones to get presents. The event was held Monday night at the Miami hotspot Sexy Fish, though they changed the club’s name to “Sexy Gyal” in his honor for the night. And the huge crowd were awarded prizes through a raffle, according to TMZ.
wmagazine.com
Blue Ivy Carter Bid Over $80K at the Wearable Art Gala Auction
Blue Ivy is a big spender. So much so that, she wound up in a five-figure bidding war for some jewelry at her Grandma’s Wearable Art Gala over the weekend. Blue Ivy offered up over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that her grandmother was wearing that evening. The earrings once belonged to her mother, so it seems like they’re just being passed around the immediate family. In the end, Blue’s participation only drove up the price, because she eventually lost to the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, who finally won with a bid of $105,000. She did manage to outbid Tyler Perry first, though.
Comments / 0