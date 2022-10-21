Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Related
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline: East St. Louis vs. De Smet
The East St. Louis Flyers traveled to Creve Coeur to take on the De Smet Spartans. De Smet put up a fight, but East St. Louis would go on to win 40-10.
Report: Missouri faces the highest turnover, vacancy of nurses in history
Missouri hospitals are seeing the highest vacancy rate of nurses ever, up more than 12% from 2018, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.
gladstonedispatch.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KMOV
Longtime East St. Louis educator battling rare form of cancer
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A Metro East educator has yet to return to work this school year because of a rare form of cancer. Donna Cameron, the head librarian for the East St. Louis School District, told News 4 she has adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare disease in which malignant cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
Missouri’s Elephant Rocks is voted America’s 3rd favorite place to visit
Elephant Rocks was voted America's third favorite natural landmark.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KMOV
Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant
FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOV) – A Show Me Cash ticket purchased in Florissant matched all five numbers to win the jackpot!. The $100,000 winning ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at the Jamestown Amoco at 4095 N. Highway 67. The winning number combination was 2, 5, 8, 10 and 27.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
Crash on I-70 in St. Charles County leaves 2 dead
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
KMOV
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
Origins of waste: St. Louis’ role in The Manhattan Project
With the discovery of radioactive waste, the question arises, where did this contamination come from? While it may be difficult to pinpoint the exact source, radioactive waste has inhabited the St. Louis region for decades.
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
Comments / 0