Joplin, MO

koamnewsnow.com

Nevada hands Seneca first loss in regular season finale

SENECA, Mo. – (WATCH) Nevada tops Seneca 49-14 Friday night, handing the Indians their first loss of the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SENECA, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Game Night: Top Plays

Play #3: Commerce QB Austin Lake makes a great recovery from almost getting sacked to getting a first down for the Tigers! Play #2: Webb City’s Aj Bash strip sacks Branson’s Quarterback and it flies into the air, but Lucas Ott is right there for the rebound as he takes the Pick-6 to the house! […]
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri workers return from assisting Florida

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
CARTHAGE, MO
KSN News

Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
CHEROKEE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
WEBB CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds

KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fast-moving grassfires plague the area

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells Dollar General in Missouri

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Dollar General, a 9,014-square-foot net-leased property in Goodman, Missouri. The asset sold for $940,154. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
GOODMAN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup

David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KAKE TV

Unoccupied tractor runs into man who later dies at hospital

CHEROKEE, Kan. (KAKE) - A driverless tractor ran into a truck and 73-year-old Joseph Carlson who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol report the accident took place around 11 a.m. on Saturday in Cherokee Kansas. A driverless tractor ran into a truck damaging it and fatally injuring Carlson. Carlson was taken to a Via Christi hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CHEROKEE, KS

