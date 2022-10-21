Read full article on original website
Nevada Gains a lot of Momentum with Big Win on the Road over Seneca
In the first quarter, first possession, Seneca’s Gavyn Hoover takes it in himself and they lead 7 to 0. Next quarter, Nevada answers back after Case Sanderson pounds his way in and we got a tie ball game… Now after an interception, Tigers have great field position and Avious Steadman is going to get the […]
koamnewsnow.com
Nevada hands Seneca first loss in regular season finale
SENECA, Mo. – (WATCH) Nevada tops Seneca 49-14 Friday night, handing the Indians their first loss of the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Four States Game Night: Top Plays
Play #3: Commerce QB Austin Lake makes a great recovery from almost getting sacked to getting a first down for the Tigers! Play #2: Webb City’s Aj Bash strip sacks Branson’s Quarterback and it flies into the air, but Lucas Ott is right there for the rebound as he takes the Pick-6 to the house! […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri workers return from assisting Florida
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
carthagenewsonline.com
R-9 District announces passing of long-time Carthage High School English teacher Mrs. Caroline Tubbs
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Caroline Tubbs. Caroline Tubbs has left a profound impact in the Carthage community throughout her 38 years of teaching experience. Many of those previous students have followed in her footsteps and are now employees of Carthage School District.
Local Church hosts Fall Festival event
Calvary Baptist Joplin today hosted its 2022 Fall Festival featuring fun for the whole family.
Driverless tractor kills pedestrian in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas man has died after being hit by a driverless tractor in eastern Kansas on Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a 190 Allis Chalmers driverless tractor struck 73-year-old Joseph Carlson while he was outside of a pickup truck at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It happened […]
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds
KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
Driverless tractor strikes truck and kills pedestrian in Cherokee County
The Kansas Highway Patrol says one pedestrian was killed after a driverless tractor struck a truck and a pedestrian.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Lights On” program gives an alternative to ticketing motorists
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department will kick off their “Lights On” program in the next few weeks. It’s a partnership with five local autobody shops to provide vouchers, instead of tickets, on traffic stops that include a vehicle light issue. The voucher...
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
Massive structure fire spreads from building to building in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a commercial structure fire at 100 Grant, NE of the square alerted Jasper County E-911. First reported on fire was a former sheet metal and lumber business. The fire spread to Carthage oldest Latino Church, Iglesia Christiana at 122 Grant. 100 Grant and 122 Grant, screenshot, Google Maps Carthage Fire...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells Dollar General in Missouri
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Dollar General, a 9,014-square-foot net-leased property in Goodman, Missouri. The asset sold for $940,154. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
KAKE TV
Unoccupied tractor runs into man who later dies at hospital
CHEROKEE, Kan. (KAKE) - A driverless tractor ran into a truck and 73-year-old Joseph Carlson who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol report the accident took place around 11 a.m. on Saturday in Cherokee Kansas. A driverless tractor ran into a truck damaging it and fatally injuring Carlson. Carlson was taken to a Via Christi hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
