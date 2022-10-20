Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Trial underway for former southeast Iowa firefighter charged with arson, insurance fraud
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Witness testimony just wrapped up in the trial of a former southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire to collect insurance money. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with an October...
KBUR
Man accused of Shooting at the West Burlington Pool found not guilty
Burlington, IA- The man accused of shooting another man at the West Burlington pool in June has been found not guilty on all charges. The Burlington Beacon reports that 30-year-old Terence Jay Gordon was found not guilty of attempted murder and all related charges Friday, October 21st. Des Moines County...
KWQC
Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
ourquadcities.com
2 shot in Burlington
Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
kciiradio.com
Man Charged In Jefferson County High-Speed Pursuit
On October 19, at approximately 4 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals in a high-speed chase. The vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Sean Diantae Frost of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
Wichita Eagle
Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 21, 2022
Laurie Noble, 1802 Kentucky, reports that between 10-13 and 10-14, her unlocked tan 2009 Toyota was entered and checks were stolen while parked outside her residence 168. Alysia Chestnut (38) 401 Cherry St. Apt #5 Quincy, IL on a City warrant for FTA – trespassing. 104. Arianna Raeann Fernandez...
khqa.com
Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
Pen City Current
Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
ktvo.com
Opioid education to be offered in Adair, Schuyler county schools
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) have granted the Adair County Opioid Coalition $125,000 over five years to help prevent substance abuse in Adair and Schuyler counties. The $125,000 will be used to pay...
ktvo.com
1 person escapes unharmed from burning RV in Scotland County
NEAR ARBELA, Mo. — One person managed to escape an early morning camper fire unharmed. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Monday at The Catfish Place Campgrounds, one mile southwest of Arbela in Scotland County. Deputy Sheriff Jason Moss told KTVO that when crews arrived on the...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police says Sunday night shooting incident at 33rd and Broadway wasn’t random
QUINCY — Investigators with the Quincy Police Department believe the report of shots being fired from a car in a traffic Sunday night at 33rd and Broadway was not a random shooting. Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said in a Friday afternoon press release that the investigation of the incident,...
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
ktvo.com
$400 million Knox County wind farm gets green light
EDINA, Mo. — A new wind farm in northeast Missouri is now officially set to move forward. The Knox County Commission voted 2-0 Monday in favor of the development agreement with NEMO Wind LLC. Presiding Commissioner Evan Glasgow abstained from voting, saying he votes only to break a tie.
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
KWQC
Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck
KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
