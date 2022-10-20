ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

KWQC

Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022

10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

kciiradio.com

Man Charged In Jefferson County High-Speed Pursuit

On October 19, at approximately 4 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals in a high-speed chase. The vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Sean Diantae Frost of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Wichita Eagle

Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say

A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 21, 2022

Laurie Noble, 1802 Kentucky, reports that between 10-13 and 10-14, her unlocked tan 2009 Toyota was entered and checks were stolen while parked outside her residence 168. Alysia Chestnut (38) 401 Cherry St. Apt #5 Quincy, IL on a City warrant for FTA – trespassing. 104. Arianna Raeann Fernandez...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
LEE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Opioid education to be offered in Adair, Schuyler county schools

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) have granted the Adair County Opioid Coalition $125,000 over five years to help prevent substance abuse in Adair and Schuyler counties. The $125,000 will be used to pay...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

1 person escapes unharmed from burning RV in Scotland County

NEAR ARBELA, Mo. — One person managed to escape an early morning camper fire unharmed. The blaze was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Monday at The Catfish Place Campgrounds, one mile southwest of Arbela in Scotland County. Deputy Sheriff Jason Moss told KTVO that when crews arrived on the...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1

QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
ktvo.com

$400 million Knox County wind farm gets green light

EDINA, Mo. — A new wind farm in northeast Missouri is now officially set to move forward. The Knox County Commission voted 2-0 Monday in favor of the development agreement with NEMO Wind LLC. Presiding Commissioner Evan Glasgow abstained from voting, saying he votes only to break a tie.
EDINA, MO
KWQC

Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
KEOKUK, IA
WHO 13

