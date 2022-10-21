Read full article on original website
EastEnders - Your fave past male character
Michael for me, he was so complex and even though he was evil he shown guilt when Jean was going to commit suicide over his manipulation towards her. Max second. I always found Grant overrated. David Wicks and Frank Butcher are my favourite two. I don’t think I could choose...
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker reacts to Doctor reunion scene
Doctor Who's 'The Power of the Doctor' spoilers follow. Jodie Whittaker has opened up about filming an emotional reunion scene in her final episode of Doctor Who. The Broadchurch star bowed out as Thirteen in episode 'The Power of the Doctor', marking the final moments of Chris Chibnall as showrunner of the series.
Corrie 24/10/22: Face To Face Talk
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and daisydee for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Stephen is worried as Jenny and Teddy arrange to meet up at the Bistro...
EE - Soap sets to bring in sets to get rid of?
Theyve got a lot of land to play with. I think it important to utilise it by bringing in things the soap hasnt had before. The right business could bring in storylines. I'd personally like a hostel. Will bring in characters from all over the globe. University accomodation woud be...
Coronation Street's Adam Barlow resorts to death warning in builder row
Coronation Street spoilers follow. There are building dramas on the way in Coronation Street in scenes to air next week, and they get so serious that Adam decides he needs to issue a stern and deadly threat. Daniel, who has recently returned to the cobbles after a break, and Daisy...
What do you think of Chas Dingle now compared to Chas who made her debut twenty years ago this week
I just found out that Chas made her debut twenty years ago around the time of them celebrating the thirtieth anniverary of the soap. I dont really remember much about her debut in Emmerdale but i know she was some stripper who turned up. Was she a better character back then and was she much nicer and less vile to people as characters do often change a lot when they get older and not just down to their appearance.
Doctor Who The Power of the Doctor BBC1 Sunday 23rd October 2022 7.30pm Official Thread
The official episode thread with a poll attached for voting after the episode transmits tonight. With Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Mandip Gill as Yasmin Khan. In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.
Here's How The Emotional Final Scene In The "House Of The Dragon" Season 1 Finale Was Filmed
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends on a wordless, emotional moment, which almost looked different if not for Matt Smith's stroke of "genius," according to Emma D'Arcy.
Brief Appearances - Spoilers if you haven't watched Power of the Doctor Yet
So - given Davids' surprise return, (which is great casting by RTD to re-capture the average fan to the show ...) Does The Timeless child effectively with unlimited regenerations spell a future where we can have Actors playing the Doctor for short tenures become a common thing now?. Effectively you...
Soaps - Which Soap Should Be Revived?
With the ever changing world of television and media interests, which soap opera should return to bring back the popularity the genre once had?. Crossroads (1964 - 1988/2001 - 2003) 2 votes. Brookside (1982 - 2003) 20%. 6 votes. Neighbours (1985 - 2022) 30%. 9 votes. Eldorado (1992 - 1993)
EastEnders' Ben Mitchell gets bad news over rapist Lewis charges
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault. EastEnders spoilers follow. Ben Mitchell has found out that his rapist Lewis will not face criminal charges in EastEnders. Monday's episode saw Ben facing some stress as Lola kept calling to remind him to attend Lexi's recital later in the evening. Related:...
Home and Away's Rose Delaney faces huge work dilemma over Cash Newman
Home and Away spoilers for UK viewers follow. Home and Away's Rose Delaney faces a difficult work dilemma following her friend Cash Newman being accused of police brutality. In scenes which will air this week, Rose is called in to give a statement regarding Cash's behaviour – which saw him brutally arrest a man accused of theft. Concerned for his job, Cash begs his colleague not to turn him in. However, Rose, who is still in shock over his behaviour, insists that he crossed a line and must face consequences.
schedule changes tonight
BBC news running untill 7pm so presume local news will follow so Eastenders delayed ??. BBC news running untill 7pm so presume local news will follow so Eastenders delayed ??. Yes it's on at 8pm also mentioned on general discussion and daily threads. BBC news running untill 7pm so presume...
Home and Away's John Palmer faces Heather Fraser's fury
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Heather continues to try and cause trouble in every area of Marilyn’s life in Home and Away, but she soon sounds alarm bells for John – and that is set to cause some serious problems for him. After chatting with...
From one of the best to possibly the worst
I thought last week was one of the best weeks for many a season, music, costume, dancing and entertainment (esp Tony) Tyler’s dance was fantastic and Hamzas will be talked about for series to come. Then last night, what a disaster, nothing worked,, whoever thought up the theme and music choices - don’t call us we’ll call you- Would not be surprised if dance off threw up a couple of surprises as some of the more accomplished performers were given terrible tools to work with.
House of the Dragon finale references a wild Muppets Easter egg
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. As the credits roll on House of the Dragon's debut, it looks like the Game of Thrones season-eight curse has been well and truly kingslayed. With George RR Martin saying he envisages four seasons of 10 episodes to fully tell the story of the Greens and the Blacks, there's plenty more death and destruction to come when we take flight for the Dance of the Dragons.
Will we see any surprise returns tonight?
I daresay a few old characters might return, but I'm not sure how surprising they'll be. I'd like to see some version of the Peking homunculus back, but I don't suppose that will make an appearance. If it does, yes, that will count as a surprise appearance. If it's just the daleks etc, no I won't be surprised.
Was a ~90 second cameo it? Question about PotD
Did they *really* bring the classic Doctors back for a blink and you'll miss them cameo, where their entire purpose was to stop 13 from regenerating "in that moment"? To buck her up, so to speak, until the end of the episode?. I mean. YAY. Paul M got two lines...
What are you watching on ITVX?
With ITVX set to launch next weekend with "premium" shows behind a paywall that will debut well before they're shown on ITV channels, I thought the Streaming forum would be the ideal place to discuss these shows separate from the threads in the Broadcasting forum. I was unsure whether to...
Lola's death storyline is all about giving Ben full control of his daughter
In 1998 Tiffany Mitchell was killed off with the sole purpose of allowing Grant to have Courtney. In 2006 Kathy was killed off (but later revived) with the sole purpose of allowing Phil to have Ben. Now they are doing the same thing with Lola all so that Ben will fully have Lexi. This is one of the reasons why I am not looking forward to this storyline because the true intentions of this storyline is for Ben to have full control of his daughter. This is nothing new as they have already done this with Phil and Grant to give them full control over their children. The methods of giving Grant, Phil, and now Ben full control over their children are the same: get the other parent (Tiffany, Kathy, and Lola) out of the way for good. To deprive little kids (Courtney, Ben, and now Lexi) of their mothers (Tiffany, Kathy, and now Lola) like that just so their volatile and unpleasant fathers (Grant, Phil, and now Ben) can have full and sole control over them is pretty disturbing and alarming, especially given the fact that Danielle Harold NEVER wanted to leave. I can see right through the writers storyline for Lola and I am seeing this storyline exactly for what it is: an excuse to give Ben full control over his daughter. Ben Mitchell's anger, volatility, and general unpleasantness rivals even that of his father, uncle, and grandfather. It was Lola who raised Lexi alone for the first 6 years of her life and although Lexi can be a bit of an annoying brat she is still overall a really well-adjusted kid and that is all because of Lola. Even when Ben has been present in Lexi's life, it has been shown that people like Jay, Billy, and even Callum have acted more like proper fathers to Lexi than Ben ever has. I fear what will happen if Ben (who has no hesitations in shouting at his daughter) raises Lexi alone. The only time when Ben ever bothers with Lexi (when he is not shouting at her or letting Lola do all the work) is after people (like Lola, Jay, Callum, or Kathy) scold him to be there for Lexi.
