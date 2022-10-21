In 1998 Tiffany Mitchell was killed off with the sole purpose of allowing Grant to have Courtney. In 2006 Kathy was killed off (but later revived) with the sole purpose of allowing Phil to have Ben. Now they are doing the same thing with Lola all so that Ben will fully have Lexi. This is one of the reasons why I am not looking forward to this storyline because the true intentions of this storyline is for Ben to have full control of his daughter. This is nothing new as they have already done this with Phil and Grant to give them full control over their children. The methods of giving Grant, Phil, and now Ben full control over their children are the same: get the other parent (Tiffany, Kathy, and Lola) out of the way for good. To deprive little kids (Courtney, Ben, and now Lexi) of their mothers (Tiffany, Kathy, and now Lola) like that just so their volatile and unpleasant fathers (Grant, Phil, and now Ben) can have full and sole control over them is pretty disturbing and alarming, especially given the fact that Danielle Harold NEVER wanted to leave. I can see right through the writers storyline for Lola and I am seeing this storyline exactly for what it is: an excuse to give Ben full control over his daughter. Ben Mitchell's anger, volatility, and general unpleasantness rivals even that of his father, uncle, and grandfather. It was Lola who raised Lexi alone for the first 6 years of her life and although Lexi can be a bit of an annoying brat she is still overall a really well-adjusted kid and that is all because of Lola. Even when Ben has been present in Lexi's life, it has been shown that people like Jay, Billy, and even Callum have acted more like proper fathers to Lexi than Ben ever has. I fear what will happen if Ben (who has no hesitations in shouting at his daughter) raises Lexi alone. The only time when Ben ever bothers with Lexi (when he is not shouting at her or letting Lola do all the work) is after people (like Lola, Jay, Callum, or Kathy) scold him to be there for Lexi.

