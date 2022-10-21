Irish playwright Martin McDonagh goes back to his home country with his latest film, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a wry and devastating film about the end of a friendship and the ripple effect is has on a small island community. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as the recently separated friends, with supporting turns from Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that "The Banshees of Inisherin" is an aching reverie about friendship and fulfillment that is one of the very best films of the year. Rated R, the film opens in theaters Friday.

29 MINUTES AGO