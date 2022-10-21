Queen Latifah buttoned up in whimsical fashion for the 2022 Grio Awards. Arriving to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the Variety cover star posed in a dramatic gold gown from Thom Browne’s spring 2023 collection. Styled by Jason Rembert, the yellowy-golden piece featured a collared silhouette with a long train and wrist-length sleeves. Giving it a formal finish was white piping and round gold buttons. Swirling ruffle appliqués also added a fairytale-worthy finish, a theme throughout the collection itself. Queen Latifah’s ensemble was complete with a ruffled white tulle blouse, white drop earrings and long yellow leather gloves, creating...

